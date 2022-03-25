Daddy Yankee premieres ‘Legendaddy’ album with which he says goodbye to music | Urban

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The Big Boss says goodbye to his fans with collaborations with Bad Bunny, Pitbull, Natti Natasha and more

Daddy Yankee said goodbye to his followers when he released his latest album, “Legendaddy”, which was released on March 24.

The production of “Big Boss” decided to say goodbye to a 32-year career with an album of 19 songs, including collaborations with artists such as Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, Pitbul, Myke Towers, among others.

“Legendaddy” promises to be the production of Daddy Yankee, as it plans to be the last of his successful career, which has caused him to be classified as “the king of reggaeton.”

This seventh album by the Puerto Rican artist is made up of songs like Champion”, “Remix”, “Pasatiempo”, “Rumbaton”, “X Última Vez”, “Forever”, “Uno Quitao Y Otro Puesto”, “Truquito”, “El abuser del abuser”, “Enchuletia’o” , “Agua”, “Zona del perreo”, “Hot”, “La ola”, “Bombon”, “El rey de lo imperfecto”, “Impares”, “Bloke” and of course, the song that gives its name to the album, “Legendaddy”.

“Legendaddy” is the album that embodies the entire career of Daddy Yankee himself and although he tries to stay in the urban rhythm, throughout the production we can perceive the different styles he has played throughout his 32-year career.

Daddy Yankee’s career

Without a doubt, there is not enough space to talk about what has been done by the artist who has placed reggaeton as one of the most listened to genres in the world, but here is a brief summary of his work.

His real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, and he is one of the most important faces of the genre thanks to his career of almost 20 years, which is why he has earned the name of “

The King of Reggaeton

”.

And it was in 2004 when he released “Barrio Fino”, the third studio album that included ”

Gasoline

” and ”

It What I pass I pass

”, songs with which he definitively planted his flag in the market.

In 2006, he was recognized as one of the 100 most influential Hispanics in the world by People magazine; and he has brought his characteristic rhymes to collaborations with artists of all kinds and nationalities, from Prince Royce, Zion & Lennox or Farruko to Akon, Katy Perry and Snoop Dog.

Despite the great success he has had, he has not left his fighting spirit aside. In 2013 he released his album “King Daddy” with the intention of defending the genre against those who criminalize it.

In addition, that same year he founded Corazón Guerrero, an institution dedicated to the reintegration of prisoners, keeping them anchored to their origins.