Could Nicolas Cage (Finally) Play Superman?

Renowned actor Nicolas Cage said there’s still a chance he’ll bring Superman to life (if only for a little while). Many fans were left wanting to see him play the iconic superhero in Superman Lives, a Tim Burton movie that never came to fruition.

Nicolas Cage He is one of the most famous Hollywood actors, both for his movies and for the great memes that surround social networks with his face. While some of his installments received negative reviews, others (such as Leaving Las Vegas) recognized their performance with awards Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG. However, despite his long career, many of his fans can’t get over the idea of ​​seeing this actor play Supermansomething that cage does not rule out at all.

Faced with the question of why they cannot now make a film of Superman starring Nicolas Cagethe actor replied, in an interview with GQ: “Would it matter how long I appear as the character? There might still be a chance.”. Will we see him appear in the suit in another installment? A Superman from another universe? We allow ourselves to dream.

For those who don’t know, in the 90s, the film director Tim Burton I wanted to make a movie called Superman lives, where Nicolas Cage would give life to Clark Kent. This installment was expected to be the great return of the superhero to the big screen, but the project was discarded in its pre-production phase.

However, the images and videos of cage in the iconic costume of Superman they saw the light and generated a great illusion in several fans, both those of the actor and those of the superhero. In 2015 the documentary was released The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened? from Jon Schnepp, where the entire history of this failed project is addressed.

Although it was not what many people imagined and wanted, Nicolas Cage appeared as the Iron Man in an animated movie, Teen Titans Go! to the Movies (2018). In this way, his fans were even more eager to see him in a version live-action. Now, with this possibility more alive than ever, the hope and illusion of seeing cage in the suit Superman they grow more and more.

The actor, when asking whether or not it matters how long he would appear as the superhero, leads us to think of a cameo or crossover of his in a movie that does not have him as the protagonist. With the multiverse spinning so much on Marvel like in DCthe idea of ​​seeing several Superman in the same project does not surprise many. However, we could also see him in a movie where we know different versions of superheroes will appear, like the next installment of Flashdirected by Andy Muschietti.

On Flash we will not only see Ben Affleck in the suit Batmanbut we will also see again Michael Keaton As the Batman from the 89 movie Burton. This leaves open the theory of seeing different versions of other superheroes, one of them could easily be Superman. More than anything knowing that the characters of Keaton and cage belong to the universe Tim Burtonalthough one of them is unpublished.

Obviously there is also the possibility that Nicolas Cage He said this to make it clear that he’s still up for the role, should the opportunity arise. So we will have to wait for a confirmation. They are all theories, assumptions and wishful thinking. However, the possibility exists and we will only be able to rule it out (or not) in June 2023, when the film of Flash hit theaters.

