Correos awarded in the Transformation Awards towards a Sustainable Economy for its “Responsible Shipping”

Correos has been awarded in the seventh edition of the Awards Transformation towards a Sustainable Economy in the category of Institutions and organizations for its initiative “Responsible Shipping”, with which the logistics company invites us to reflect on the impact of urgent parcels on the environment and promotes responsible use of this service. The awards highlight the contribution of this proposal to promote social and environmental awareness.

The Director of Communication and Marketing of Correos, Eva Pavohas been in charge of collecting the award at an event held today in Madrid, in which the Undersecretary for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Miguel González Suela, and the Minister of the Environment, Housing and Agriculture of the Community of Madrid, Paloma Martin.

More than 150 companies and administrations have presented their candidatures to the seventh edition of these awards, organized jointly by Expansión, Bankinter and KPMG, which are based on three pillars: the objectives of the European Green Deal, the 2030 Agenda built on the SDGs and the need for companies and institutions to establish a Transition Plan towards that Sustainable Economy, which is based on initiatives and decisions consistent with its social and environmental objectives.

These awards, which also have the collaboration of IE University, aim to recognize the innovation of organizations in their process of becoming part of a more sustainable society, and are framed in the categories of Big company, Institutions and organizations and Sustainable entrepreneur.

Responsible use of parcels

In a context of continuous growth of electronic commerce, especially during the pandemic, it is necessary to consider the environmental impact of the urgent shipments, of which consumers are often unaware. The difference between sending an urgent package in a single vehicle and waiting for that means of transport to be complete is a significant emission savingssince it allows to reduce the number of routes.

This is the reflection that Correos has proposed to consumers and their clients already have on their website www.correos.es the possibility of selecting the option of “Responsible Shipping” to reduce the environmental impact of each shipment. This initiative seeks to convey to society the importance of reflecting on whether it is necessary to receive all the packages a few hours after placing the order, since “Not everything is urgent, but taking care of the planet, yes”.

The aim of the award-winning initiative is to carry out a smarter and more responsible use of the parcel servicefor which Correos is allocating sustainable vehicles that minimize the impact on our environment as much as possible, at the same time that algorithms are used for planning and route optimization, with improvements in efficiency, time and cost savings, as well as a reduction in kilometers travelled. All this supposes a drop in emissions associated and air quality improvementsespecially in urban settings where traffic congestion is a problem.

The fight against climate change is one of the most outstanding commitments of the logistics company, having as main objectives for 2030 the decoupling of increased emissions; the carbon neutrality; and the “circularity”, a sustainable business model based on minimizing wastethe reuse and the recyclingwhich allows it to be Zero Waste.

In addition, Correos, a pioneer at a national level in the use of zero emission means of transportcontinues to be the company in the logistics and distribution sector that has the largest electric delivery fleet, with 1,900 ecological vehicles (near 1,600 electric vehicles and more of 300 hybrids). In this sense, the company’s goal is to have 50% alternative technologies by 2030.