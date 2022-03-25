CONMEBOL STATEMENT: The explanation of the VAR on why Rochet’s play was NOT validated as a goal for Peru against Uruguay

Aware of all the controversy generated by Rochet’s action in added time of the qualifying match between Uruguay and Peru (1-0), CONMEBOL advanced the explanation as to why it was not validated as a Peruvian goal.

In the absence of goal line technology (as in the Premier League), they had to decide with the images that we have all been able to see on social networks. And there, according to the deliberation of the attendees, no evidence was found that the ball entered in its entirety.

CONMEBOL EXPLANATION – ROCHET PLAY – VAR REVIEW

“At 91 minutes, after a shot on goal, the goalkeeper stops the ball before it completely crosses the goal line. According to the rules of the game, it will not be considered a goal when the ball does not completely cross the goal line between the posts and the crossbar. The VAR reviews the play with different angles and speeds, confirming the court decision.

In the VAR audios it is heard that there were doubts. However, in the end, they agreed that the ball did not go completely over the goal line. And that was the reason why they maintained the initial deliberation of the refereeing body.

With the 1-0, The light blue guaranteed its presence in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Peru, for its part, plays for its place in the playoff on the last date (against Paraguay, which is eliminated). Those of Gareca depend on themselves to obtain that half ticket.

Undefeated data. Fourth consecutive classification of Uruguay to World Cups. Present at South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and, now, Qatar 2022.

Did you know…? Sergio Rochet has won all 3 matches he has played with the Uruguay National Team. The goalkeeper chosen by Diego Alonso.