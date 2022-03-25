Cody Rhodes will arrive at WWE with the same image he had in AEW



cody rhodes It will be one of the attractions of the WrestleMania weekend, including the subsequent WWE Monday Night Raw show. Presumably, he will make his return at the main event as a rival to Seth Rollins, although the possibility of his appearing next Monday or even on Friday Night SmackDown is also being considered.

There has been a lot of speculation about how he will make his return to the company, especially when it comes to appearance. Some outlets didn’t even rule out WWE choosing to use his old Stardust character, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case.

The WrestleVotes Twitter account, known for spreading rumors about WWE, has indicated that Cody Rhodes will make his return to WWE with the same image as in AEWeven with its theme song”Kingdom“. Apparently, this condition would have been fixed in his agreement to return.

“Two very high level people were adamant with the boss that if when Cody Rhodes arrived, it had to be exactly what it was in AEW. Presentation, attire, musical theme, pyrotechnics, etc.. The visual impact of “American Nightmare” crossing the line is significant here,” WrestleVotes wrote on Twitter.

