Christopher Nolan would already have chosen the actor who could star in his next movie

Christopher Nolan He is one of the most respected directors of recent times. The complexity, meticulousness and unique vision behind each of his films makes many actors and actresses want to work with the filmmaker.

Nolan is currently working on Oppenheimerthe film about the father of the atomic bomb, which has half of Hollywood in its cast, starting with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and a further twenty renowned actors and actresses.

Oppenheimer’s large cast

Although the director has his whole head on said film, that has not taken away time to start thinking about his next project and who he could include. Depending on the site Giant Freakin RobotNolan would be thinking of Will Smith to be the protagonist of his next film, after Oppenheimer.

According to the portal, Nolan would already be planning a new feature film with the idea of ​​providing more diversity to the cast, so one of the names that first came to mind is Smith. Previously he had revealed that his eyes were on Ray Fisher, who gave life to Cyborg in The Justice Leaguebut the director seems to have changed his mind.

In the past, Smith and Nolan almost worked togethersince the actor had been considered for the leading role in inception. However, at that time according to the L.A. Timesthe study preferred to proceed with Leonardo Dicaprio, mainly for financial reasons. The fact that the story of the film was ambitious enough, having a higher profile actor could have complicated things even more.

Will Smith could collaborate for the first time with the director

For his part, Smith seems to have a very busy schedule. In addition to starring king richard, the Oscar-nominated film, which could lead him to win his first statuette for Best Actor, has a long list of future projects. He plans to film Council, Fast and Loosethe fourth installment of bad boys and a possible sequel to Bright.

Of course, if Smith wins the statuette next Sunday, that would change things a bit, since the actor will have even more freedom to choose his next projects. And certainly one collaboration with Christopher Nolan It will be an offer you won’t want to refuse.

In the meantime, Nolan will continue to work on Oppenheimerwhich is in the middle of filming, for its later premiere in july 2023.

