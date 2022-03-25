Chris Jericho would have confirmed the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE

Among all the public comments attached to AEW about the departure of Cody Rhodes from said company, Chris Jericho left the less cordial in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Not only for suggesting that AEW will be even better off without “The American Nightmare”, but at the same time, for considering that he will end up regretting his decision.

“Are you surprised at first? Of course. But It’s wrestling, man. always happens. The only reason this was a big deal is because this is the first guy from AEW to leave, and obviously Cody was a huge part of this company. But Now Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Keith Lee are with us. The more of these guys we bring in, the less spotlight needs to be put on Cody Rhodes. Maybe it’s one of the reasons why he left. I really do not know. No one knows except Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes. But I wasn’t happy at AEWSo he’s going to go to WWE, or be a stay at home dad, or do TV shows, or whatever he’s going to do. “Honestly, I think A few years from now, he’ll look back and say, ‘I was doing pretty well in AEW, I should have stayed.’ But you can’t think like that. Guys come and go constantly. that’s business […]»

► The slip? by Chris Jericho

To this day, the reports that we know seem to definitively take for granted that the future of Rhodes passes through WWE, with a redebut scheduled for the second night of WrestleMania 38. The possibility of a story between AEW and Rhodes is then ruled out

Under the latest edition of his podcast, ‘Talk Is Jericho’, “Le Champion” had lawyer Mike Dockins as a guest, a regular figure that fighters turn to to register names and other avatars. AND describing Dockins’ work to listeners, Jericho had this to say.