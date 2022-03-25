Celebrities love megachurches – let’s take a look at some famous Hillsong church members

ads

Hillsong Church began as a modest Assemblies of God church in Australia, steadily growing to locations in over 30 countries with 150,000 attendees per week. As Hillsong grew in size, so did its many controversies. Founder Frank Houston left the church after it was revealed that he had a history of sexually abusing young children within the church. His son, Brian Houston, helped hide this from the proper authorities while standing in for his father.

One of the church’s senior pastors, Carl Lentz, was fired after it was discovered he was having several extramarital affairs and his former nanny accused him of sexual harassment. A new Discovery Plus documentary, Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, will address these controversies, as well as some of the church’s most famous members. Which celebrities have attended Hillsong Church? Have a glass of water, er wine, and let’s go inside.

GQ profiled Hillsong Church and named some celebrities who attended the services, including the one with the many pairs of sunglasses, U2 frontman Bono. As a devout Christian, Bono has never shied away from talking about his beliefs. In a 2017 interview with Fuller Studio, he said, “We don’t have to please God in any way other than being brutally honest; that is the root of not only a relationship with God, but the root of a great song. .or any work of art of merit.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Remember when Justin Bieber went through his wild phase? In 2013, he was driving his Ferrari through the gated community where he lived, and who can forget when he peed in a mop bucket while he was at a restaurant? It was then that he reconnected with his faith through Hillsong Church and Carl Lentz. After getting back on track, he too found Hailey Bieber (then Baldwin) at a Hillsong conference in Miami. The two had previously dated and were members of the church and the Cult of Carl.

While their relationship was getting stronger, Hillsong’s was not. When Carl Lentz was fired from Hillsong in November 2020, it didn’t take long for Justin and Hailey to unfollow him on Instagram. According to Vanity Fair, in January 2021 Justin (and we assume Hailey) made the breakup official through an Instagram story where he wrote that Hillsong is no longer his church. It is now part of the Churchome, another megachurch.

Selena Gomez

According to Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez found Hillsong Church at a young age when she was surfing being thrust into the spotlight as a teenager. She also attended her services with her boyfriend Justin Bieber, before marrying Hailey. However, like the Biebers, she too stopped attending Hillsong after Carl Letz was fired.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

The public became aware of Chris Pratt’s involvement with Hillsong Church when he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February 2019 and spoke openly about his faith. While he never specifically mentioned Hillsong during that appearance, Chris has been seen attending services at Hillsong. After his appearance on Colbert, Elliot Page tweeted about it, asking, “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti-LGBTQ, so maybe he’ll address that too?

Pratt responded by posting an Instagram story that read, “Nothing could be further from the truth.” He continued to do that where he claims his beliefs are one thing, and the place he goes that espouses horrible beliefs is not his, even though he still attends. Brian Houston, the disgraced senior pastor and founder of Hillsong (who recently resigned), once said, “We are a church that welcomes homosexuals, but we are not a church that affirms a homosexual lifestyle.” That doesn’t sound very welcoming.

As for Katherine, she and Chris said they met at church, but it was never confirmed if Hillsong was the church. We know that as recently as June 2020, she was on Hillsong’s YouTube channel promoting her book: The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspirational Stories of Those Who’ve Overcome the Unforgivable.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Long before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were officially a couple, they officially went to church together, which sounds like the least fun date imaginable. In September 2018, the Daily Mail reported seeing them en route to a Hillsong service which was immediately followed by dinner at Travis’ vegan restaurant Crossroads. There is no chance that someone is eating the body of Christ there!

Nick Jonas

Way back in 2012, a fan took a photo with Nick Jonas at the Hillsong location in New York City. A lot can happen in a decade. It is doubtful that Nick Jonas still attends there. Hey, he got rid of his purity ring, so maybe he got rid of the toxic church too.

Kyrie Irving

In 2017, Kyrie Irving was playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers when he sought Carl Lentz’s advice on whether or not to leave the team (per TMZ Sports). In the end, based on what Carl suggested, Kyrie decided it was time to move on and ended up playing for the Celtics. Perhaps the advice was bad, because he only stayed a year and ended up playing for the Brooklyn Nets where he remains to this day.

Kevin Durant

Speaking of the Brooklyn Nets, his teammate Kevin Durant has also been seen attending services at Hillsong. The Christian Post shared the story of Kevin’s baptism, which happened at Hillsong.

“When I got out of the water, I felt different,” he said. “Basketball is very important to me and I carry that emotion with me all the time, and before [my baptism] I would be so angry at the smallest things. My coaches, my teammates, my fans. Then [being baptized]I was so positive.”

Like Kyrie, Kevin also received professional advice from Carl, such as when he signed a sports management contract with Jay-Z.

