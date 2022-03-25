Cardi B performed Lady Gaga songs at her high school talent show

Lady Gaga and Cardi B have become two of the most successful women in music in the last decade. In the early 2010s, Lady Gaga redefined what it meant to be a pop star and inspired a generation of artists who followed her, including rapper “Bodak Yellow” herself.

Lady Gaga paved the way for pop artists in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

When she first burst onto the scene in the late 2000s, Lady Gaga was one of the most unconventional performers pop music had seen in years. Many began drawing comparisons between Gaga and Madonna, especially after Gaga released her own love anthem “Born This Way,” which some believed was a copy of Madge’s “Express Yourself.”

She also quickly became known for her fashion moments, most notably her iconic meat dress that she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. She walked onto the red carpet at the Grammy Awards the following year in a large egg in which there were spent the previous three days living inside.

Fun fact: I performed this song at my school’s talent show when I was a junior… I performed Bad Romance when I was a senior. https://t.co/zUk1O9jHI6 —Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 23, 2022

Cardi B performed ‘Bad Romance’ and ‘LoveGame’ at her school talent show

Lady Gaga inspired countless people around the world, many of whom became artists. One of them was also New Yorker Cardi B.

March 2022 marked 13 years since the release of Gaga’s hit single “LoveGame.” In response to a commemorative tweet for her anniversary, Cardi revealed that the song played a special role in her high school career.

“Fun fact: I performed this song at my school’s talent show when I was a junior,” he said. Not only that, but she followed it up the following year with another hit Gaga song. “[I] performed ‘Bad Romance’ when she was a senior.”

Cardi B is a best-selling artist today

By the mid-2010s, Cardi was well on her way to launching her own music career. She released her mixtapes Gangsta B*** Music Vol. 1 and vol. two before releasing his single “Bodak Yellow” in 2017.

Cardi released her debut album invasion of privacy in 2018 and quickly became the hottest new rapper in the music industry. He topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” his collaboration with two other artists whose popularity was exploding at the time: Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

invasion of privacy ended up winning the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, making Cardi the first female rapper in more than two decades to take home the award since Lauryn Hill and the Fugees won the award for their legendary album. Marker.

Lady Gaga defended Cardi when she won her first Grammy Award

Cardi B faced criticism for her win, having beaten out hip-hop heavy hitters including Travis Scott and the late Nipsey Hussle. One person who came to her defense was none other than Lady Gaga herself.

“It is very difficult to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through disrespectful challenges, just to make art,” Gaga wrote. Twitter. “I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate their fight. Lift her up and honor her. She is brave.”

