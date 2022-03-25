Britney Spears praises the series “Euphoria”: “Watching it felt like meditation”

The beloved American singer Britney Spears detailed in an Instagram post the reasons why she believes that the popular drama series about teenagers, addictions and sexuality, “Euphoria” is a good production.

Spears, who is now free after the end of the judicial guardianship that her father, Jamie Spears, exercised over her for 13 years, he attributes the reason to the positive way seeing her makes him feel.

“For Mental Health Awareness Week a while ago I watched this crazy amazing show. Oh my gosh, it’s too good! The diva gave her opinion about the series starring Zendaya.

“Anyway I’m a little behind watching this and entertaining myself with these crazy plots I felt all the anxiety suddenly go away,” The endearing artist who has stayed away from the stage was honest.

Despite the harsh themes she touches, the artist assured that seeing her had a therapeutic effect on her: “The program was like a meditation! It put a huge smile on my face,” he stressed.

To conclude, the interpreter of “Womanizer” gave some advice to her followers to raise their spirits.

“And if you want to be zen, there’s sound therapy, stillness, yoga, monk retreats. But last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you smile.

“Yes, you know them. Do you have them? Keep smiling!”ended the post.