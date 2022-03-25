Bridgerton: the bulky offer that Regé-Jean Page rejected to return to the series

This Friday March 25 opens in Netflix season 2 of ‘Bridgerton‘ and the series will no longer feature actor Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings in the first installment.

Last year the actor revealed the reasons why he decided not to continue in the series. “I had been told that my character’s arc was for a single season. I found it interesting because it was a limited series. I contributed my part and then the series continued on its own,” said the actor in an interview with Variety.

