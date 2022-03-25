Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss in front of the cameras

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. You read that letting each syllable flow. It’s just that it’s very strong that they’ve come back, huh. There is no way to get over this ‘salseazo’ that 2021 gave us. Do you remember the first time the paparazzi caught them kissing each other in a restaurant? Back then, they already didn’t care about kissing in public. In fact, they did it on several occasions, among them, viral were the first kiss that JLo shared on Instagram, her kiss with masks at the MET gala and her recent walk in which we are not sure if they knew they were being photographed, for that, seeing them putting their little mouths together does not surprise everyone.

Even so, knowing that they have paparazzi right in front of them taking photos doesn’t usually happen, and the last outing they’ve done in a Los Angeles neighborhood is already all over the Internet. The couple went hand in hand, talking about their things and dedicating kisses that have managed to excite fans.

TheImageDirect.com

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And the best part of the matter –apart from how ‘monis’ they continue to be and the fact that we, ordinary fans, receive news that proves that their relationship is going from strength to strength (we refer to the mansion they have bought recently and wedding rumours)– are the ‘memes’ that these outings generate.

Taking into account that ‘Benifer 2.0‘ has a legion of very nostalgic fans, the references of his appearances of yesteryear compared to those of now become ‘collages’ that give us life, like this one, which could well be a poster of our room if we were 13 again years.

In short, we did not overcome this lap. And point.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io