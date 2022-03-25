Apple wants to rent you the iPhone as if it were one more monthly subscription

Photo : caitlin mcgarry ( Getty Images )

In the future, you will not own anything, not even from your iPhone or iPad.

According Bloomberg, Apple is working on a monthly subscription service for the iPhone and more hardware, including the iPad. The service would allow users to rent hardware for the first time in company history .

This program would be a bit different from current Renewals Program iPhonewhich part from 35 dollars to the month and gives you access to An iphone new every year with AppleCare coverage +, a extendable deal at or operator.

The show hasn’t been officially announced, and according to people familiar with the matter, it’s still in development. but it would be like the car rental marking a significant shift for Apple’s business, which derives most of its revenue of hardware sales.

However, a leasing program could help prolong that relationship with consumers by allowing them to use products of Apple and enter the ecosystem even if not can n pay the full amount the hardware . For others, this program could be an incentive to always carry the latest and greatest iPhone, similarly to those who change sports every few years to drive the newer model . It is likely that subscriptions can be managed through you u Apple account on the web or t or mobile device, similarly to managing of other monthly paid services. It also means that you would not have what to deal with you or operator to get a renewal .

An Apple spokesman declined to comment to Bloomberg. company plans. We have also contacted Apple, but have not received a response.

Although it remains unconfirmed, it makes sense that Apple would want to expand your best selling hardware with an affordable subscription program. The company already has some financial infrastructure in place after the launch of Apple Card, not to mention their association with Citizens One Personal Loans for the renovations program of iPhone.

Hardware subscription programs are not new to the zeitgeist. As the streaming services became the norm for content delivery, it was inevitable that tangible goods would follow suit. Other technology companies have been exploring this model recently. For example, in an apparent effort to reduce its inventory, Peloton began testing a subscription service for new users to rent their bikes.

Although not confirmed, Bloomberg says Apple’s subscription service is expected to launch in late this year, although it could be delayed until 2023 or canceled altogether. Only We’ll have to wait and see.