Anne Hathaway wears the boho maxi dress that women will wear in their 30+

When Anne Hathaway steps on a red carpet, is seen in indomitable outfits. However, when it comes to TV show attendances, he does better than ever. She leaves aside the gala designs, moves away from her timeless wardrobe, and opts for avant-garde combinations, not afraid to show off, and with a degree of maximum trend.

During the premiere of his most recent production, WeCrashedthe American actress, Anne Hathaway, offered more than one chair of style. Among those, it stands out how to wear a dress cut out sexy base and sophisticated key. Likewise, she rewrites the history of the miniskirt, and catapults her to the pinnacle of elegance. However, emphasis will be placed on a choice that paralyzed the fashion universe, as it revealed that the dress that best fits at 30+it will suit grace, liveliness and full stylization.

A small rumor has arrived, and from this only the following affirmation is heard, long live the boho dresses. Of course, they are words of Anne Hathaway. Maybe in The Devil Wears Prada he did not flaunt them as basic. However, in Modern Love reviving the best of Andy Sachs and Lexi, and leaning on the ingenuity of statement garments to achieve a formidable aesthetic, just what he presents to us now.

How to wear a boho dress like Anne Hathaway at 30+

The Oscar winnerstarred in his visit to the television program The Kelly Clarkson Showin one of the dresses that will be trend in 2022. In addition, he made it clear that music is also his forte. However, it was not his debut that captured the attention, it was his liking for cured pieces, the same that are proclaimed absolute of the summer. For this occasion, he opted for vibrant colors, prints vintageand a lot of movement.

Hathaway opted for a design from the collection Spring/Summer 2022 by Paco Rabanne. Its length is asymmetrical, ideal for the petite silhouette (it will ensure long legs). It has a ‘V’ neckline and fine buttons. However, the luxury label showed that it can also be worn closed. The romantic details are found on the somewhat puffed sleeves, and they have a delicate ribbon to tie.