A viral photo on Instagram leaves Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in a bad place

The Kardashian-Jenner family have made global headlines for more than a decade, with the broadcast of a reality show that managed to completely change the concept of reality television. Since then, the world has watched them grow and closely watched their physical and professional evolution. Recently, a comparative photo of the before and after of Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have revealed their time in the operating room, showing that much of their beauty has been the product of various aesthetic procedures to refine their features and improve your appearance.

Photography has managed to revolutionize the internet, and Instagram users have not been able to avoid giving their opinions regarding the physical change of the three most famous sisters in the family. “Shine? You mean a good surgeon”, “Wow, Kendall looked like Khloé before the plastic surgeries”, “That is not a natural glow”, “I think that Kylie and Kendall have been exploited at work and that is why Kylie has undergone so many surgeries being so young”, were some of the comments published by the users of this social network, when seeing the comparative image of the most famous sisters of the clan.

The first of the sisters who became known worldwide was Kim Kardashian, when in 2006 she worked as a personal assistant to her great friend Paris Hilton.. At that time, Kanye West’s ex did not have the profiled nose that she currently wears. In addition to rhinoplasty, experts say that the Skims CEO has had Botox injections on her forehead and cheekbones, lip augmentation with hyaluronic acid, and surgery to change the shape of her ears.

Although Kendall Jenner’s change has been progressive and quite subtle, the truth is that over the years it has been possible to confirm the procedures that the famous top model has undergone to show off her beautiful face on the most famous covers. Plastic surgery experts have claimed that the model has filled in her lips and cheekbones, and also underwent rhinoplasty to outline her nose.

Unlike Kendall, the physical change of Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the family, has been the most obvious of all, since in the photos of her youth she looks really unrecognizable. On one occasion, her doctor, Simon Ourian, revealed that the businesswoman has filled her lips on several occasions because an ex-boyfriend of the young Kylie aroused an insecurity in her by saying: “‘My God, you kiss so well, but you have such small lips’, or something like that. And ever since then I felt… unkissable,” Kylie confessed. In addition to her lips, the businesswoman has also had surgeries to change the shape of her eyes, chin, cheekbones and nose.

Although many people criticize the excess of cosmetic surgeries, the truth is that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has managed to create a millionaire empire thanks to its beauty.