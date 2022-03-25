A life with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: meet Stephanie Hernández

The young woman asks God to stay healthy to share with her family.

Stephanie Hernández, patient diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Photo: Provided by the patient to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Stephanie Hernández is a Puerto Rican diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition she was born with, but it was not until she was 27 years old that she received the diagnosis and, therefore, the appropriate treatment.

narrated in a manner exclusive to Medicine and Public Health, who was told by his parents at birth that he had a murmur, but when he grew up they were told that it was a cardiac arrhythmia. Over the years, his situation worsened and the treatments had no effect.

“When I reached the age of 15 I thought it was overweight, and when I started exercising everything got worse, I fainted and had a seizure. The doctor who treated me told me it was stress and that I had to take things seriously. calm down,” he said.

In her desire to feel better, the young woman continued doing physical activity and trying to have a normal life, but the problems continued and it was not until she was referred to Dr. Enrique Carrión that she was able to find out the true truth. reason for your medical condition.

“I was 27 years old, and he was the one who found me hypertrophic myocardia, a condition where the heart muscle atrophies and grows, this does not allow the heart to pump normally,” he explained.

He specified that to date his health is not one hundred percent, although he has had two heart surgeries and needs a new heart because his treatment consists of 15 pills of 100 mg of atenolol, “what this does is help lower the pressure in the heart, according to the doctor’s instructions”.

“I have many limitations, I can’t dance, walk, I get tired, but even so I make the sacrifice to share with my family and thank God everyone understands me, especially my partner who has been a great support,” he stressed.

He explained that although he knows he needs a new heart, his greatest request to God it is that it helps him feel better, because he recognizes that a new organ would bring happiness to his family, but it means pain for another.

“Deep in my heart I don’t ask for a new organ, because although my family will be happy, another family will be sad, so I ask God to help me be well, to give me quality of life. I can live a little longer,” he said.

Surgeries: care for your heart

Stephanie stated that both surgeries were challenging, but the second one was more difficult for her recovery.

“The first time they operated on me they stung one side of my heart, so that it can pump because it gets very hard. In the second surgery they stung me on the other side of the heart because my fainting was recurrent, because after carrying out several studies, they found that I had a pulmonary vein was obstructed. I was in intensive care for five days, it was very uphill to get out of the second surgery, I’ve already achieved it; I’m not complaining about what I have, but I would like to be well, “he said.

Family support

Stephanie revealed that it has been hard, not only financially, since insurance does not cover everything, but emotionally, for her partner, parents, siblings and her daughter. However, she assured that she has never felt alone and knows that she counts on them, even on difficult days.

“It doesn’t matter what diagnosis they give you, what always counts is to ask God not to take away the desire to give up. Sometimes you need someone to listen to you, they can call me because when someone is not sick, they cannot understand completely, but we can support each other,” he concluded.

See the full interview:

hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a disease in which the heart muscle has abnormal thickening (hypertrophy). The thickening of the heart muscle can make it difficult for the heart muscle to pump blood.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy often goes undiagnosed because many people with it have few, if any, symptoms and are able to lead normal lives without significant problems. However, in some people with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, thickening of the heart muscle can cause shortness of breath, chest pain, or problems with the heart’s electrical system, resulting in life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) or sudden death.

Causes

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is usually caused by abnormal genes (gene mutations) that cause abnormal thickening of the heart muscle.

In most people with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the muscular wall (septum) between the heart’s two lower chambers (ventricles) becomes thicker than normal. As a result, the thicker wall can block blood flow out of the heart. This is called hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy.

Prevention

How hypertrophic cardiomyopathy can be prevented is unknown. But it’s important to identify the condition as early as possible to guide treatment and avoid complications.