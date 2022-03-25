5 films forgotten by the Oscar that deserved to compete for Best Picture

Every year there are so many films that it is understandable that many of our favorite films are not chosen by the Academy. However, there are some “snubs” that just feel like a lack of respect

This year, the Oscar nominees recognized great films, but many others were ignored in the big categories, or altogether forgotten by voters. The omission of these films is so shocking that it seems that the Academy did not consider them just because … they did not see them.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker