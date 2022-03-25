5 films forgotten by the Oscar that deserved to compete for Best Picture

Every year there are so many films that it is understandable that many of our favorite films are not chosen by the Academy. However, there are some “snubs” that just feel like a lack of respect …

This year, the Oscar nominees recognized great films, but many others were ignored in the big categories, or altogether forgotten by voters. The omission of these films is so shocking that it seems that the Academy did not consider them just because … they did not see them.

Next, we will list the 5 best movies of 2021 that should compete for the award for Best Picture and that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not recognize, and where to see them. In some cases, the films in question did earn nominations in minor categories, but were pushed aside in the main categories, mostly for the night’s grand prize.

The Mitchells vs. the machines

Despite being nominated for an Oscar for the Best Animated Feature, this fun and heartwarming adventure deserved so much more. The movie was directed by Michael Riandaformer screenwriter of Gravity Fallsand produced by Phil Lord and Chris Millerthe two animation geniuses behind The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The cast features voices from Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Olivia Colman and even John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

If the team behind the film doesn’t already tell you everything you need to know, The Mitchell Family vs. The machines puts us in the middle of a technological revolution for which humanity’s only salvation lies with the Mitchell family. Each of their characters will create a wonderful family dynamic that goes through everything and is extremely endearing.

This feature film will manage to make you laugh with at least one joke a minute, and it will also bring you to tears, particularly due to the relationship between Rick and his daughter, Katie. In fact, it is thanks to Katie that the film will stand out from the rest of the animated films, such as Charm, as his aspirations as a filmmaker give the film great personality and authenticity. His originality not only earned the film a nomination for Best filmbut also to Best Original Screenplay already Best montage. The Mitchell Family vs. The machines is available in Netflix.

The Worst Person in the World (Worst person in the world)

Despite a surprise nomination for Best Original ScreenplayIn addition to his nomination for Best Foreign FilmAnyone who has seen this movie knows that The Worst Person in the World (The worst person in the world) deserved much more than that, since it is one of those movies that movies exist for.

Among his fans, we even find Paul Thomas Anderson, who called it the best movie of the year, and it’s easy to see why. This Norwegian film follows Julie (Renate Reinsve) over approximately 5 years after turning 30, in which he will explore his life, his career, his profession and love.

The Worst Person in the World It’s one of the most human movies you’ll see in a long time. In just 2 hours you will feel that you met a new person and everything you think. In Julie’s actions you will see your actions reflected, as well as emotions. In addition to being very funny, the film manages to transcend the character on the screen and you will feel Julie like a new friend. This impressive work deserves recognition from the Academy both for the work of its director Joachim Triersupporting actor Anders Danielsen Lie and the star of the movie, Renate Reinsvewho genuinely embodies Julie as herself and won the award for Best actress at the Cannes Film Festival. The Norwegian film is coming soon to MUBI.

The Last Duel (The last duel)

Ridley Scott is one of the best directors in the history of cinema, and has even won the Oscar for Best film in 2000 by Gladiatorbut for some reason, the Academy decided to completely ignore this masterpiece.

In addition to the wonderful feat of directing two major productions at the age of 83, since Scott has also worked on House of Gucci, Ridley in this film is truly phenomenal. From genuinely epic (and bloody) medieval battle scenes, to harrowing dramatic scenes elevated by wonderful performances from the entire cast of him, consisting of Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Jodie Eat.

In the first collaborative script between Affleck and Damon since Good Will Huntingand with the help of Nicole Holofener, We will see the true story of Lady Margueritte (Comer), who denounces Jacques Le Gris (Driver), a friend of her husband Sir Jean de Carrouges (Damon), of having raped her. Thus, the film will tell us the story from the perspective of each of its three protagonists, culminating in a mighty duel between Damon and Driver. In addition to sweeping the technical categories (mainly Best Production Design), the film should have been highlighted for its spectacular adapted screenplay, Scott’s direction and the devastating performance of jodie eat. the last duel can be seen in StarPlus.

Titan

This peculiar French film, directed by the visionary filmmaker Julia Ducourneaumay not have made it to the Oscar, but it got its due at Cannes, where it won the Palm of Gold.

Very bizarre for some, very violent for others, Titan it is genuinely a unique and indescribable film. Even knowing that its protagonist is a fugitive serial killer who gets pregnant by a car, the film will surprise you, and the highlight is that it does so from her unexpected humanity.

In the words of Paul Thomas Anderson, “I still don’t know what to think, but my God, when you see her you know that with Ducourneau you are in the hands of a true film director.” Beyond her controversy, Titan should have been considered for Best film (Foreign too), the Best Directorthe Best Original Screenplayand for the leading performance of Agathe Rousselle and the secondary of Vincent London. Titan can be seen in MUBI.

Mass

This devastating drama, written and directed by Fran Kranz in its debut, it is a masterclass of excellence in cinema. With a quite theatrical feeling, Mass has 4 protagonists who will give 4 dazzling performances; Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd and reed birney. Her talented cast plays two couples who meet for a chat at a church a couple of years after a tragic school shooting that involved and killed their children.

Many times, these types of themes are approached poorly and end up in comprehensive but essentially empty films, and even insulting. But Mass it is the opposite. The dialogue is intense, hard and powerful, tearing your heart to pieces with the worst possible situation but still managing to find some hope in its message. The work of Kranz and his cast to deliver such a thematically heavy, dialogue-filled drama that never feels dense and manages to encompass such sensitive issues with such a careful and sympathetic approach is a feat not often seen today.

Mass it should have been recognized in practically every major category. The script and direction of Fran Kranz are sublime, and the performances… if you thought there was enough competition among the nominees already, wait till you see what the cast of Mass has to give. Unfortunately, the movie isn’t available for streaming yet, but as soon as it does, you can’t miss it. It can be found in some territories for digital purchase via YouTube, Amazon or iTunes.

