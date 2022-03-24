WWE would be interested in Ethan Page

As we reported yesterday, Ethan Page signed a contract extension with AEW at the end of last year. This agreement will keep him in the ranks of Tony Khan’s company for several years, as confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp, a journalist for Fightful. However, this not all, since it seems that the fighter has caught the interest of WWE.

During the latest edition of Andrew Zarian’s “Mat Men Pro Wrestling” podcast, He commented that there are people in WWE who are very excited about Page and have high praise for him.. Then we leave you with your statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“By the way, Ethan Page is another guy that WWE takes very seriously. They like everything about Ethan Page And I think he’s super hyper talented.”

Zarian noted that AEW should do more with the wrestler or risk him leaving when his contract expires.

“I know that Ethan Page has re-signed (with AEW) and will be there for a while, but I know for sure that they are watching him because he is an incredible guy who can give a great promo. He has that TV look, so you have to keep a guy like that happy, especially now that he’s re-signed with you. you have to do something with it“.

Considering that Page still has years left on his current contract with All Elite Wrestling, it seems unlikely that WWE will be able to talk to the fighter in the short or medium term. In addition, it should be remembered that Zarian had previously reported that the McMahon company has also shown his interest in names like MJF, Wardlow and Jade Cargill. However, much like Page, these stars still have years left on their current deals.

