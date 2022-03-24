WWE Superstars by ‘accident’: Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville and Bad Bunny

Logan Paul and Bad Bunny they have recently been flirting with being WWE Superstars and have been appearing at some of the company’s latest events. With WrestleMania 38 just around the corner and the number of eyes that both can potentially attract to the product, we can only ask ourselves, Is WWE right in removing space from real fighters to place celebrities from outside this entertainment sport?

WrestleMania transforming source

For 37 years now, Wrestlemania has always had personalities from outside this “world”. WrestleMania I counted, for example with Cyndi Lauper, Mr. T or Muhammad Ali , to name just a few. Since then, athletes such as Mike Tyson or Floyd Mayweather even actors and actresses of the stature of Burt Reynolds, Pamela Anderson or Arnold Schwarzeger. All of them have shown an interest in this entertainment sport but to tell the truth, they contributed quite little (except for some small things from Tyson).

as he told us Damian Priest in the exclusive interview that we did in Marca a couple of weeks ago: “People outside of wrestling take it as something relaxed, to promote what they have to promote and they leave”, although it is true, bad bunny It seems to have opened a new way for all personalities outside of WWE to be appreciated by the fans and by the Superstars and to be seen from another prism. In addition, the singer has achieved it in record time since he debuted last year around these dates, in WrestleMania 37to reappear last January at the Royal Rumble, already as a WWE Superstar confirmed by the company itself on its website.

But this is perhaps a ray in the water, as everyone praises the service and dedication of the music megastar, who moved to Florida for several months to prepare for his match at WrestleMania 37 and train with several of the Superstars. The respect that has been earned within the locker room has even made Undertaker recently open one of the concerts of his last tour, a tour precisely that seems to prevent him from being at WrestleMania this year.

But jealousy is very capricious and in the absence of bad bunnyWWE has wanted to use another two personalities from outside professional wrestling such as the actor from “Jackass” Johnny Knoxville (who also participated in the Royal Rumble) and the actor, semi-professional boxer and now successful youtuber, logan paul.

From the big screen to the biggest stage of all: WrestleMania

With almost 23 and a half million followers on YouTube, it is difficult to think that WWE will not win some of them over to their cause. Logan Paul will be at WrestleMania 38 along with The Miz (who also assisted Bad Bunny as a rival in his debut last year) facing Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik in what will be one of the great attractions of the night of Saturday, the 2nd of April. Although the preparation for the event, as far as the story itself is concerned, has been quite weak, it seems that things are picking up pace with the latest statements that Paul has made to TMZ in which he boasts of being much better than Bad Bunny and not needing so much preparation:

“It’s interesting that people like Bad Bunny are also putting on a great show in the ring like last WrestleMania; it was amazing, right? Everyone is comparing me to Bad Bunny, but he was training for so long… I respect him a lot, but I don’t need to train as long as him, mine is natural and I want to raise the bar, that’s my motivation”.

It remains to be seen what Logan Paul’s involvement with the company will be after WrestleMania, although it seems to us that it will be less than that of Bad Bunny.

On the other hand, we find another of those personalities, much better known in the United States than Spain, but who also has his fans here and who is the best-known character of the famous “Jackass” saga that set our country on fire through MTV. in the nineties. This is Johnny Knoxville. Now they have returned with a new film project called “Jackass Forever” and without a doubt that is the publicity reason Damian Priest was talking about. But in this case the story is much better constructed than Logan Paul’s. Sami Zayn will be Knoxville’s rival in an “anything goes” match.

The story that has brought us here has been well constructed and edited. Since Knoville appeared on WWE television programming with the sole intention of screwing up Sami’s Intercontinental reign, he hasn’t matched until he has. Johnny is making Zayn’s life miserable. Already without the Intercontinental Championship in his possession, Sami Zayn saw how the next blow Knoxville dealt him was to hang up his phone number on a plane that passed through the Los Angeles sky one afternoon, causing Sami to immediately receive thousands and thousands of calls, text messages, Whatsapps and all kinds of video calls at any time of the night or day.

For his part, the only thing that Sami Zayn has achieved has been to eliminate Knoxville from the Royal Rumble and, when he was going to celebrate it by spoiling the red carpet of the premiere of the movie of Johnny and his, that the security badly kicked him out of the same.

Yes, many people will be aware of both fights at WrestleMania, but it would be necessary to assess to what extent this type of combat improves professional wrestling, how it benefits it and above all, where is entertainment sport going? Is it doing the right thing?