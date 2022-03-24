WWE makes several changes to the WrestleMania 38 card
WWE has announced two new changes to the WrestleMania card, and two of the matches have been moved to night.
The first of the two is the combat between AJ Styles and Edge. Originally, this was announced to be held on the second night of WrestleMania, and shortly after it was left undefined on which of the two days it would take place. Finally, WWE has placed him on the fighting list for the first nightand therefore will take place at WrestleMania Saturday.
In addition to that movement, the Fatal-4-Way for the Women’s Tag Team Championships now part of the wrestlemania sunday card, after it was originally announced for WrestleMania Saturday and the possibility of it being held directly on Friday on the SmackDown show prior to the two nights of WrestleMania was even raised. It would not be the first time that WWE has made the decision to move WrestleMania matches to the previous SmackDown night, since last year the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was decided on Friday.
Next, we leave you with the updated card of the two nights of WrestleMania.
Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night 1)
SmackDown Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
RAW Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. bianca belair
SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
Team Combat
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
Edge vs. A.J. Styles
The Kevin Owens Show
Special Guest: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night 2)
Unification of the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (u) vs. Brock Lesnar (w)
SmackDown Tag Team Championship
RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)
fight without rules
Johnny Knoxville vs. sami zayn
Pat McAfee vs. austin theory
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
Carmella and Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.
Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.