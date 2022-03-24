WWE makes several changes to the WrestleMania 38 card

WWE has announced two new changes to the WrestleMania card, and two of the matches have been moved to night.

The first of the two is the combat between AJ Styles and Edge. Originally, this was announced to be held on the second night of WrestleMania, and shortly after it was left undefined on which of the two days it would take place. Finally, WWE has placed him on the fighting list for the first nightand therefore will take place at WrestleMania Saturday.

In addition to that movement, the Fatal-4-Way for the Women’s Tag Team Championships now part of the wrestlemania sunday card, after it was originally announced for WrestleMania Saturday and the possibility of it being held directly on Friday on the SmackDown show prior to the two nights of WrestleMania was even raised. It would not be the first time that WWE has made the decision to move WrestleMania matches to the previous SmackDown night, since last year the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was decided on Friday.

Next, we leave you with the updated card of the two nights of WrestleMania.



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night 1)



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. bianca belair



SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs



Team Combat

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Edge vs. A.J. Styles



The Kevin Owens Show

Special Guest: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night 2)



Unification of the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (u) vs. Brock Lesnar (w)



SmackDown Tag Team Championship

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)



fight without rules

Johnny Knoxville vs. sami zayn

Pat McAfee vs. austin theory



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Carmella and Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

