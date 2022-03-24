WWE confirms several superstars for Hell in a Cell 2022

The WWE Champion, Brock Lesnarand the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will square off in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 38 in a massive championship unification match. Another major match taking place at WrestleMania 38 sees SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.



A recent WWE announcement has revealed the plans after WrestleMania 38 for both Lesnar and Rousey. The company recently sent out a tweet promoting ticket sales for the PPV event, Hell in a Cell, from this yearto be held on June 5, 2022 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.



The promotional poster used in the tweet features several top stars.including Ronda Rousey, confirming the UFC Hall of Famer’s comments that she will be staying with WWE full-time after WrestleMania 38. Other names announced include Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

However, one name missing is current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has had a strong presence on the promotion’s weekly schedule, rarely missing a show in recent months. The announcement of Hell in a Cell 2022 could hint that Lesnar could take a little break in June.

