what is it used for and how to get it

There are a ton of different items, crafting materials, and resources that players can get their hands on in Minecraft. Some have obvious uses, like copper or netherite, while others are a bit more obtuse in their uses. Minecraft Goat Horn definitely falls into the latter. Here we will explain everything you need to know about what is the goat horn for in minecraftand how you can get it.

Get the Goat Horn in Minecraft

A goat drops the Goat Horn item when it collides with a solid block. An Ultimate Goat will drop a maximum of two Goat Horns.

A goat can attack a mob other than a Ghast or another goat from up to 16 blocks away every 30 seconds to five minutes. The easiest way to get a goat horn is to simply hide behind a tree when you have found a goat and are within range for it to attack you.

What is goat horn used for?

When you press the ‘use’ button (RT/ R2/ LMB) while holding the goat horn, you will hear a horn sound. It may sound familiar, as it is also the sound of the horn that is heard when you are mugged.

More importantly, Goat Horn is also a crafting ingredient for Copper Horn.

Crafting Ingredient for the Copper Horn

Goat Horn is also used as a crafting ingredient in Copper Horn. It should be placed in the middle of a 3×3 crafting grid, with a copper ingot to the left, right, and directly below it.

The Copper Horn can play three different sounds, depending on whether the player is looking up, crouching, or just standing normally.

There are also 10 variations of Copper Horns, each of which plays three slightly different sounds than the others.

That’s all you need to know about him. Minecraft goat horn. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out the links below.

Related Posts

Minecraft content on YouTube has now surpassed 1 billion views

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update Part II is finally released to enrich its worlds

The first free seasonal adventure, Cloudy Climb, comes to Minecraft Dungeons on December 14

Minecraft reveals that “The Wild Update” will arrive in 2022; You will add mangroves, frogs and much more

Minecraft Dungeons reveals seasonal adventurers and the tower

search to get more