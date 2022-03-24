we already have beta in Java with the Warden

Little by little, but time continues to pass until the expected arrival of the final version of Minecraft 1.19. That, as I already told you when talking about the previous beta, the first non-experimental version of the future version of Minecraft, still does not have an official publication date, but given the good pace at which the developers seem to be advancing, I think it will see the light (and the shades of Deep Dark, of course) around juneso we can have the summer to explore what’s new.

Be that as it may, for now that is just speculation, the truth is that Mojang has released a new beta today, the snapshot 22W12A, which completes what we expect from the deep and dark biome of Minecraft 1.19. And yes, of course, I mean that after the debut of the biome itself in the previous beta, in this one we can finally face the Warden. Let’s remember that this was already present in the experimental snapshot published a little over a month ago, and that its operation already seemed quite fine-tuned, which is why I was surprised that it was not included in the 22w11a snapshot from last week.

Minecraft 1.19 Snapshot 22w11a: What’s New

Let’s see, then, what will we find in this new snapshot of Minecraft 1.19and the truth is that there are some interesting news, although it strikes me that Mojang continues without transferring to the Java betas the advances with the goats’ horns that we can find in the Bedrock betas.

The most remarkable thing is, as I mentioned at the beginning, lto Warden’s arrival. I have reviewed all the information about it that has been published on the Mojang blog about this beta, which I have also tested, and the only feeling I have is that, perhaps, now the Warden spawn with a significantly lower frequency than what I saw in the experimental snapshot. But, in truth, it is a very small difference, so much so that it could simply be the result of chance, and not changes in the parameters of the Warden.

Also, from the hand of the Warden, Skulk’s Squeaker Mechanic Coming to Minecraft 1.19 Beta, that is, the element responsible for summoning the Warden when we are in his biome. If you try the beta, remember that the skulk’s sensors respond to the vibration of your footsteps, and that the screecher will send the signal to the guardian causing it to appear right where you are, putting you in serious trouble.

It has also arrived, with this new snapshot of Minecraft 1.19, a novelty that I have been waiting for since it was announced at Minecraft Live last year. I mean the boat with a chest. It does not require much explanation, I understand, but it is a boat that has a chest, which makes it a very interesting option for map exploration. It is crafted, as you may have imagined, with a boat and a chest, and its main disadvantage is that, occupying the rear with the chest, it can only carry one person.

With these advances, and if we recapitulate what we expect from Minecraft 1.19, today the most important thing is thehe generation of the new mangrove biomewhose materials, including the clay, were already visible in the previous snapshot. We also await the arrival of allay in Javasince it is already in the Bedrock betas, although it is true that there is still some work to polish its operation.

Thus, the next few weeks will be critical in terms of assessing the evolution of Minecraft 1.19 and, in this way, being able to make more specific forecasts about when we can expect it. And if the pace we’ve been seeing in recent weeks continues, prospects are quite positive.