Wastewater From Astronauts Could Be Turned Into FUEL On Mars Using The Power Of The Sun

It sounds eerily similar to the plot of Matt Damon’s hit movie The Martian.

But if humans are going to survive on Mars, it will mean maximizing the use of all available resources, and that includes sewage from astronauts.

To that end, scientists have come up with an idea for a system that uses sunlight to make fuel from this waste.

They said it would involve making “the first reactor to produce space propellant on Mars using the planet’s air,” which is 95 percent carbon dioxide.

This reactor would then be powered by sunlight, and the wastewater from the astronauts would be used to help make rocket fuel.

The process would also detoxify the water used, serving as a recycling method.

In The Martian, Damon plays a botanist turned astronaut who is stranded on the Red Planet and survives by fertilizing the Martian soil with his feces; slice potatoes and plant the cuttings.

The ‘photoelectrochemical’ system would rely on catalytic materials to produce hydrocarbons such as methane and carbon monoxide from atmospheric CO2 and wastewater.

MARS: THE BASICS Mars is the fourth planet from the sun, with a dusty, cold and ‘almost dead’ desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Mars is also a dynamic planet with seasons, ice caps, canyons, extinct volcanoes, and evidence that it was even more active in the past. It is one of the most explored planets in the solar system and the only planet that humans have sent rovers to explore. A day on Mars is a little over 24 hours long and a year is 687 Earth days. Facts and Figures orbital period: 687 days surface area: 144.8 million km² distance from the sun: 227.9 million km Gravity: 3,721m/s² Radio: 3,389.5 kilometers moons: Phobos, Deimos

Jean-Christophe Berton, European Space Agency (ESA) technical officer for the project, said: “The result of this activity could provide ESA with valuable information on propellant production on Mars or for powering remote sites such as ground stations. on earth.

“It could also provide insights into how to decarbonize our own atmosphere.”

A team from the Spanish technology center Tekniker is working on the system.

The ‘photoelectrochemical’ system would be based on highly efficient catalytic materials to produce hydrocarbons such as methane, as well as carbon monoxide or alcohols from atmospheric CO2 and wastewater.

Pozo added: “In space missions, where materials can be scarce, CO2 appears as a valuable resource to produce chemicals and fuels.

‘This technological approach is of particular interest in future missions to Mars, where CO2 is 95 percent of the composition of the atmosphere.

“The aim of the idea is to give signs of progress for a photoelectrochemical (PEC) system, related to reactor design, process control and the development of innovative photoelectrodes with high-efficiency catalytic materials processed by magnetron sputtering. , an industrially scalable technology».

He said it would be “interesting” to pair sewage treatment with fuel production from CO2.

“The goal of the project is to provide an improved PEC system for CO2 reduction and connect it to wastewater treatment,” Pozo added.

‘In this sense, the oxidation in a PEC cell of the organic content (including pathogens) of the wastewater would make it possible to detoxify the water and also make it reusable for other purposes.

“The electrons removed from this process would reduce the CO2 in the cathode-producing fuels by direct conversion using sunlight as the energy source.”

Tekniker is not the first organization or company to come up with an idea to create fuel on Mars.

One of the biggest barriers to a manned mission to the Red Planet is the fact that it will cost $8 billion to transport 30 tons of methane and liquid oxygen to power the return rockets.

Last October, experts from the Georgia Institute of Technology proposed a method of using natural resources found on the Martian surface to grow bacteria, which can be turned into fuel.

The team wants to build giant photobioreactors on Mars that use sunlight and carbon dioxide to grow cyanobacteria to make sugars.

The Martian propellant, called 2,3-butanediol, is not a concept but is used on Earth to make polymers for rubber production.

their paper, published in Nature Communications, describes the process that would occur on Mars, beginning with the transport of plastic materials that would create football-field-sized photoreactors on the Red Planet.

In 2020, a team from Washington University in St. Louis also developed a system that would transform unusable water on Mars into fuel and oxygen.

His concept uses electricity to break down the planet’s salty water into oxygen and hydrogen, and has been shown to work in a Martian atmosphere at -33 degrees Fahrenheit.

This brine electrolyser also produces 25 times more oxygen than NASA’s Mars Oxygen In Situ Resource Utilization Experiment that launched with the Mars 2020 rover to Mars in July.