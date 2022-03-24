Trish Stratus confirms the interest that TNA Wrestling had for her

Trish Stratus, member of the WWE Hall of Fame, has been sincere about offers you have received from other promotions wrestling like WCW, ECW and TNA. The seven-time women’s champion is considered by many to be the greatest female star in WWE history. Due to her enormous star power, other promotions were interested in bringing her.

During a recent interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, Trish Stratus recalled that TNAcurrently known as IMPACT Wrestling, contacted her several years ago. But he never made the jump to promotion.

“There was a time when TNA contacted me at the time they presented the new women’s championship. They called me up and said, ‘Hey, women are a viable part of the show and we’d like you to be a part of it.’ Back then the situation in women’s wrestling was very different, it was like: ‘Hey, we use women as part of the show. Would you like to be part of it?’ I knew what I could do, I knew the training I had done and what I could offer to the world of sports entertainment as an athletebut I don’t know if they necessarily knew,” Stratus said.

Trish Stratus He also commented that he worked with former WWE scriptwriter Brian Gerwitz in the company. According to her, the latter played an important role in some of the things he did on television.

“Brian Gerwitz He is a writer who was in WWE. he was a important part of many of my good and juicy works what did I do. She worked with my promos. He worked a lot with The Rock, who was his type, and I had the opportunity to work with him. He was really good about harnessing who you are and how to amplify your personality out there and keep it real. I think those are the superstars that people really stick with.”

