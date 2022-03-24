Tom Hanks has sneaked into a stranger’s wedding again

Tom Hanks movies, ranked from best to worst

Years ago there were several urban legends of celebrities. Our favorite was Bill Murray going up to stealing fries from people at fast food joints and telling his victims that no one would believe him when he told them. There was also the one about Tom Hanks showing up at other people’s weddings. Of course, both were totally… True. The proliferation of cameras in smartphones ended up demonstrating them and now they are part of the most desired celebrity network. As lucky as you are in life, you’re nothing compared to someone Bill Murray stole a potato chip from or had at his wedding to Tom Hanks, especially if you have pictures to prove it.

Despite the fact that it had been a few years, we understand that due to the pandemic of which he has been an icon by being the first Hollywood star to suffer from Coronavirus, Hanks returned to his old ways this same month of March. The actor is in Pittsburgh shooting the movie A Man Called Ottoadaptation of the homonymous novel by Fredrik Backman about a retiree and his neighbors.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It is seen that he was bored in his free time in the city of Pennsylvania. There, Grace Gwaltney was preparing for her wedding party at the Fairmont Hotel. That’s when Tom Hanks walked in and told him (via Yahoo):

Hello! I’m Tom Hanks. I’d love to take a picture with you’ and I immediately froze and started looking around. Not know what to do.

Gwaltney says that, after the initial shock, it didn’t take her long to fall in love with the actor’s presence, so much so that she skipped the habit of seeing the groom before the wedding.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You see him, then he starts talking to you and says, “You look beautiful. I’m so happy for you.” She was whispering in my ear “.” We had a moment before the ceremony (with her husband), we prayed and held hands and turned back to back so as not to see each other. So I said, “Luke, I just met Tom Hanks. I had to tell him.”

The one who also lived her night as a star photographer was Rachel Rowland, the one in charge of photographing the event. She will surely be her great work anecdote.

The bridesmaids got out of the limo, he posed with photos and congratulated everyone, and then, as quickly as he appeared, he was gone. It was so sweet and fun!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Of course, there is a bad thing about Tom Hanks showing up at your wedding, which will no longer be your wedding, but the day Tom Hanks showed up. The girlfriend herself ended up assuring that “We only talked about him” or that “nothing else was talked about”. Honestly, we don’t think this is bad. We leave you with another couple of Hanks wedding moments, one of our references.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rafael Sanchez Casademont

Rafa came to Esquire one day pursuing his dream of talking about cinema and they put him to write about everything else.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io