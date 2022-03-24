Today’s matches: Portugal vs Turkey: Summary, goals and result

Live match: Portugal vs Turkey, minute by minute

Pure suffering. Portugal is in the playoff final heading to Qatar 2022 thanks to the failure of Burak Yilmaz. The Turkish footballer failed at 83′ the penalty that will give the tie. After that play Portugal took the opportunity to score the third and finish the match. Friends of MARCA Claro, it was a pleasure to bring you the actions. Portugal will face North Macedonia who eliminated Italy from the World Cup. For this time, that’s all. Remember that I am Gael… aaaaaadis.

UEFA Qatar 2022 playoff final results

Wales 2-0 Austria

Sweden 0-0 Czech Republic (They are in extra time)

Portugal 3-1 Turkey

Italy 0-1 North Macedonia

Min.90+5 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | IT’S OVER CRISTIANO RONALDO HAD THE LAST ONE, BUT HE CRASHED IT OFF THE CROSSBAR. PORTUGAL FACE NORTH MACEDONIA IN SEARCH OF THE TICKET TO QATAR 2022.

Min.90+3 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL PORTUGAL IS IN THE FINAL OF THE REPEAT. Filtered pass for Matheus Nuez to send the ball to the back of the net and be one game away from Qatar 2022.

Min.90+3 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | Turkey sends all its men to attack but they don’t take advantage of their superiority…

Min.90+2 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | Cristiano Ronaldo could not push the ball over the line of the small area. It was the goal that killed Turkey!

Min.90 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | 5 minutes will be added. Turkey has 5 more minutes to live.

Min.88 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | Rafael Leao, Mateuz Nuez and Nuno Mendez replace Otavio, Rapahel Guerreiro and Joao Moutinho

Min.85 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | Turkey pushes, however and with whatever, but try to play in the area of ​​Portugal.

Min.85 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | CAN’T SEEEEEEEEEER YILMAZ, YILMAZ, YILMAZ, YILMAZ. From hero to villain. The penalty misses, the clearest fails. Burak Yilmaz missed the penalty kick.

Min.83 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | They review the play. For me, that cannot be marked as a penalty, but for the referee, the VAR and everything we have seen recently, it is.

Min.81 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | A kick is requested from a Portuguese player on a Turkish player on the edge of the area. Yes there is a kick… but… it seems that there will be no penalty

Min.78 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | Shot without direction from Turkey that the Portuguese goalkeeper only sees pass through the side of his goal

Min.76 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | Yellow card for Demiral for a shot without the ball sore Bernardo Silva

Min.75 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | What a move from Portugal. Great cross from Diego Dalot, he passes to the other side, Raphael Guerreiro reaches it in the center and Otavio SOLO cannot head correctly

Min.73 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | Offside of Turkey that prevents a good dangerous play

Min.72 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | Change. Diogo Jota left and Joao Felix entered

Min.70 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | PENALTY WAS REQUESTED ON YILMAZ, BUT THE REFEREE DOES NOT GRANT IT. WHAT HE DOES CONCEDE IS A FOULING BY CALHANOGLU IN THE MIDDLEFIELD THAT MAKES HIM A YELLOW CARD CREDITOR.

Min.68 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | Cristiano Ronaldo tries to put pressure on Turkey’s defence, but the centre-back doesn’t allow it.

Min.66 | Portugal 2-1 Turkey | If Turkey had reacted in the previous two goals and had good moments, now they are going through their best period of the match. Yilmaz flies his ball after a one-on-one with the defender.

Min.64 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL GOOOOOOOOOOOL GOOOOOOOOOL Yilmaz enters like a knife in butter to finish off and send the ball into the net. Turkey is still alive!

Min.61 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | Portugal maintains control of the ball while Turkey looks for a way out. The changes of Turkey are coming!

Min.58 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | Jot. This player has done everything. Now he finished off a center to the right after a great opening from midfield. Unfortunately, the ball hit the grass and went over the Turkish goal.

Min.56 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | Service to Diogo Jota. The Turkish goalkeeper went on vacation and… the Portuguese player sends his shot over the top.

Min.54 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | Service that Cristiano Ronaldo was looking for who cannot reach the goal due to the quick defensive action.

Min.52 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | Kabak gives Turkey a break after they had lost the ball at the start. The Turkish player’s sweep against Jota counts as a goal for Turkey.

Min.50 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | Blow received by Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese player received a serious blow when competing for the ball with his Turkish rival.

Min.48 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | Yilmaz responds with a cross shot that is saved by the Portuguese goalkeeper.

Min.47 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | And so that… Portugal’s new shot that makes the Turkish goalkeeper work hard!

Min.46 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | Turkey seemed to wake up again at this start, but Portugal has already regained possession of the ball

Min.45 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | The ball moves again and the Earth stops again. Let’s go with the actions of the second half. Will there be a Portuguese win or a Turkish response?

UEFA reclassification results, at the moment

Portugal 2-0 Turkey

Italy 0-0 North Macedonia

Wales 1-0 Austria

Sweden 0-0 Czech Republic

Min.45+2 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | The first half of the match ends with a Chilean attempt by Cristiano Ronaldo. A 2-0 enough to show that Portugal is and has been better than Turkey.

Min.45 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey |Two minutes will be added to the first half of this duel.

Min.44 | Portugal 2-0 Turkey | Header that is easily controlled by Diogo Costa. Ah the Turkish answer.

Min.42 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Diogo Jota head beats the Turkish goalkeeper with a ball that goes straight to the bottom of the post. Yes, it was the goalkeeper’s post, but where did the Liverpool player put it? Portugal, getting closer to the playoff final.

Min.40 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | We enter the final stretch of the first half with a Portugal that is already better than Turkey. The Turks had their moment, but they missed it and the Portuguese have once again been superior

Min.38 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | SLIP BY CRISTIANO RONALDO. The Portuguese star was measuring the ball but that part had more water than the Manchester United player expected, which made him fall on his stomach.

Min.36 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | The game has slowed down. Portugal already seems to control the actions, while Turkey doesn’t attack as much as it did 10 minutes ago.

Min.34 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | Yellow card for Celik and for Diogo Jota, former partner of Ral Jimnez. Both were made of words and slaps after a disputed play.

Min.32 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | Attempt of a new service of Portugal that is cut by the defense of Turkey. no problem

Min.32 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | CHRISTIAN RONALD. Portugal’s captain’s header that passes very far from the Turkish goal. In addition, it was a forward position for the Portuguese figure.

min.30 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | Portugal now maintains possession of the ball. Therefore, it moves Turkey away from its own goal. Will it serve the Portuguese team?

Min.27 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | Portugal tries to change the pace of the game, but Turkey remains inspired and a new direct shot makes Diogo Costa even more prominent. The tie feels close.

Min.25 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | Turkey’s new shot attempt. The ball passes far from the Portugal goal.

Min.23 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | Hand? The people of Do Dragao ask for a penalty after a high heel from CR7. The referee says no, he is not going to mark that as a penalty at all

Min.22 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey |We confirm the reaction of Turkey. Kutlu hit the right post of the Portuguese goalkeeper with great force! The ball hits the net, but outside. Save Portugal!

Min.20 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey |Danilo was making a mistake by giving the ball to Under who without hesitation shoots at the goalkeeper, but Diogo Costa saves it again with both hands.

Min.18 | Portugal 1-0 Turkey | Turkey’s attempted reaction remains in the hands of the Portuguese goalkeeper Costa. The party has a lot of mobility. Let’s hope it stays that way as long as possible.

Min.15 | Portugal 0-0 Turkey | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL by OTAVIOOOOOOOOOOOO. The Portuguese takes advantage of a rebound at the base of the post to nest the ball in the Turkish nets.

Min.7 | Portugal 0-0 Turkey | After several minutes of Portuguese rule, the goal seems to be getting closer to the Portuguese team.

Min.0 | Portugal 0-0 Turkey | Start the gameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

Cristiano Ronaldo encourages the Portugal fans

Manchester United player He sent a message of encouragement to the Portuguese before the game on his Instagram account: “It’s no secret to anyone: representing my country is always a very special moment for me. Raise the name of Portugal very high, bring joy and pride to all Portuguese, show our young people that nothing is impossible. Believe in us, believe in our selection. We will do our best to reciprocate your support…Fora Portugal!”

CONFIRMED LINEUPS

PORTUGAL: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Danilo, Fonte, Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva; Ronaldo, Diogo Jota and Otvio.

TURKEY: Kakir; Ozan Kabak, Demiral, Soyuncu; Celik, Berkan Kutlu, Orkun Kokcu, Calhanoglu, Akturkoglu; nder and Yilmaz.

friends and friends of CLEAR BRAND are welcome to the minute by minute of the match that measure the national teams of Portugal and Turkeywhere both teams will seek their pass to the next round to win one of the last four tickets heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022. Am Gael Gonzalez and will have the pleasure of bringing you the actions of this great duel. WE BEGIN!

OTHER NEWS ON MICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms for the micron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Aren’t you 15 years old yet? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by micron or any of its variants?

-Omicrn in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant