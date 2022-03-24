Thousands of players are recreating New York in Minecraft

When Minecraft was released with everything in 2011, probably no one imagined that one day players would build some of the largest digital mega-structures in in-game history. Yet that is exactly what has happened.

Over the years, the gaming community of Minecraft has created processors capable of running real games or even recreating the fictional continent where the franchise takes place game of Thrones, Westeros. But now, a team of over 2,500 players has taken it all to the next level by recreating New York City on a 1:1 scale.

According to an article in Curbedthe recreation of New York in Minecraft is an effort led by a 21-year-old coder from Frankfurt whose username is Minefact. It decided to replicate the US city because public data about its buildings and infrastructure is more widely available and easier to find.

Minefact started this feat because they thought it would bring joy and companionship to people who were stressed out dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone was stuck inside their house, so people started meeting each other in the game, in this new real life, where they could create the world that they had known outside. So it’s a bit like the metaverse, only in a different, understated style.” Curbed.

In March 2020, user PippenFTS submitted a terraformed representation of the Earth’s surface at Minecraftand his plan was for players to recreate the planet’s buildings on a 1:1 scale with each block in the game representing a real-world cubic meter.

The project, which soon attracted thousands of players, is known as Build the Earth and is made up of several small teams focusing on different locations around the planet. The goal is to recreate every building and wonder of the world within the limits of Minecraft.

Simultaneously, Minefact had begun the project to build New York in the popular video game using Google Maps as a guide. And then, he decided to merge his idea with Build the Earth by working on the city’s 9/11 Memorial.

The 2,731-member New York team is now the largest in the Build the Earth project, and in two years they have made incredible progress. These, instead of concentrating on a specific area or district, divide their time in an effort to keep the work interesting and ensure that the entire city grows together.

Initially, the plan was to build only the exterior of the New York buildings, to make the mammoth task more manageable. However, exceptions have been made for some major landmarks, such as Grand Central Terminal, so virtual builders are also taking over its interior.

To that end, players who work in the New York sector within the game have even taken it upon themselves to go to the location and take photos for reference. Additionally, other team members regularly return to completed areas to check accuracy and rework buildings.

Currently, the project is still going strong. In fact, MineFact has been posting on its Instagram account a number of photos of new sections being built or upgraded, like a part of the Brooklyn Bridge it added a few days ago.

Few games spark players’ creativity like it does. Minecraft. This 3D open world title features everything a person needs to build just about anything they can think of, and the huge project we mentioned is just one example of it.

