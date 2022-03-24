This is what is known about the visit of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife to Guatemala – Prensa Libre

Since May 2016, Amber accused Depp of domestic violence and filed for divorce.

The American actress and model Amber Heard is recognized for her participation in films such as Never surrender (2008), League of Justice (2017) and Aquaman (2018), among others. However, in recent months he has been in the international spotlight due to the conflict he has with his ex-husband, also the American actor and producer Johnny Depp.

Both Heard and Johnny continued with the respective lawsuit and friends and family appeared in their defense.

The couple reached a divorce agreement in August 2016 to end their 18-month marriage, after a stormy breakup that led to accusations of physical abuse.

Time later it was revealed that Johnny Depp lost the trial against The Sun, who called him a “wife beater” after his breakup with Amber Heard. In addition, the actor accused Hollywood of boycotting after his divorce from Amber Heard.

Currently the conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues. Last February, the actor sued his ex-wife for US $50 million in a US court.

Why Amber Heard visited Guatemala

On Wednesday, March 23, it was revealed that Amber Heard is working on the production of In The Firehis next film.

According to a post by Just Jared, multimedia entertainment group that offers exclusive content and information from celebrities, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife visited Guatemala to record scenes for her next film.

According Just Jaredon Tuesday, March 22, Amber recorded scenes for the new film in the country and during that time she wore a pink and gray 19th century outfit with her hair pulled back in a bun while filming a scene with a group of actors playing villagers.

According to reports, In The Fire will take place on a farm in Colombia in the 1890s and will be based on a couple with a young autistic son who has to face both the villagers and the local priest who fears that the child is possessed by demonic forces and is the reason for all the problems of the town.

According Variety, the protagonists of the film will be Amber Heard and the Spanish Eduardo Noriega to star in the film. In addition, until last January, it was contemplated that the film would be recorded in Italy.

In The Fire is directed by Conor Allyn, who wrote the script together with Pascal Borno and Silvio Muraglia.

Through his Instagram account, Eduardo Noriega revealed that some scenes of the film were recorded in Antigua Guatemala.