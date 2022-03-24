This is how the Fortnite Season 2 map will change

We have only been a few days since the start of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3but thanks to datamining, we know what the next changes and news both in the Map like in the history of the game. Just below we tell you everything we know:

Fortnite: some IO Airships will be shot down

In the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 story trailer we saw how the OI, the Imagined Order, broke into the island, catching The Seven by surprise and taking much of the island. In fact, since the beginning of the season, the map shows which faction controls each territory:

Territory map at the beginning of Season 2. In red: Imagined Order. In blue: The Seven

The Seven will gain ground as the season progresses. By now we know that the map will have seven different phases; at the beginning of the season we are in Phase 1. This will be Phase 2:

Map Phase 2: IO loses control of The Daily Bugle

As we can see, the most significant change between Phase 1 and Phase 2 is that IO loses control of The Daily Bugle. We know that this takeover by The Seven will be anything but peaceful; in the game files there are folders and sounds whose names suggest that several IO airships will be shot down:

Fortnite: The Seven will steal the OI tanks

Again, rummaging through the game files and knowing that The Seven will be gaining ground on the Imagined Order, we see that there are two different thumbnails for the Titan tanks: there is a version of the OI, and another version of The Seven.

This means that, as the season progresses and the Seven will reclaim territories, they will steal the Imagined Order’s tanks. That is, the tanks will continue to appear in the same places as before, but their paint will change to represent who owns each zone.

This is, for now, all we know about the upcoming changes in the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map. We recommend you visit our complete guide to learn everything about the game, including how to level up quickly or how to complete all the missions.

