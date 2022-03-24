They discover that the leader of the Lapsus$ hacker group is a 16-year-old boy

Image : Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

In just one month, a group of hackers known as Lapsus$ has put some of the largest technology companies in the world in check. We are talking about companies like Samsung, LG or Microsoft. C so nothing But a handful of cybersecurity experts seem to have managed to trace the origin of the attacks and, to everyone’s surprise, they have discovered that the main person responsible was an English teenager. 16 years old .

As he explained to Bloomberg the team of researchers that has been covering the Lapsus$ hacks, the intellectual author of the attacks was a 16-year-old teenager who lived in Oxford with his mother – who denied knowing anything about the matter —, and who answered on the Internet under the pseudonyms ‘White’ or ‘Breachbase’. Investigators identified up to a total of seven accounts associated with the hacker group, but believe this English teenager was the main culprit.

Without a doubt, this is a group of particularly skilled hackers, since by very different means they have managed to steal confidential data and even source code from companies as important as Nvidia, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Samsung, Free market, Okta or LG. The researchers even believed that the activity they were tracking was the result of an automated bot, so they were greatly surprised when they discovered that the mastermind behind it was a young and talented hacker.

Despite having discovered the alleged leader of the group, the researchers “have not been able to conclusively link him to all the hacks that LAPSUS$ has claimed”, so it is difficult to know what measures the authorities will be able to take from now on. That yes, this same Wednesday, the members of LAPSUS$ announced through their social networks that they would take a vacation. It is not difficult to guess why.