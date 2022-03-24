these are the stars that never won the award

Can an actor or actress be described as a loser who, having been nominated several times throughout his career to win an Oscar in Hollywood, has not achieved it? Surely not, and yet it would be difficult for a superlative actress like Glenn Close, who has the dubious honor of being the living interpreter who has stayed with honey on her lips the most times having so close the taste of triumph. Up to eight times she has managed to sneak in among the nominees for the American film academy without so far being able to take home a statuette.

Close’s male alter ego was another major actor as Peter O’Toolewho also with eight nominations and as many failed attempts at least received an honorary Oscar in 2003: a golden pat on the back that comes to repair alleged injustices and that also received great celluloid names such as Cary Grant -two failed nominations- (1970) or Greta Garbo (1954), although the Swedish diva refused to pick it up after not having been able to win it fairly on three occasions.

At the top of that list of performers who have been candidates for the Oscars the most times without having achieved it are also the names of Richard Burton (7 nominations), Deborah Kerr (6), Albert Finney (5), Annette Bening (4 ) or Ethan Hawke (4).

Special mention deserves Amy Adams, who at 47 years old accumulates six failed nominations. Few doubt that the American actress could end up getting a statuette given her youth and that is, sometimes, the awards are slow in coming: a star like Paul Newman won his first Oscar as an actor after six attempts and just a year after receiving a statuette honorific that was granted to him thinking, perhaps, that he would never win one otherwise.

In another order of things, there are stars of the big screen that it may seem incredible that they have no statuettes or almost nominations to their credit. Blockbusters like themselves, figures like Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson, Sigourney Weaver or Tom Cruise, to name just four of them and without going back too far, have not achieved the recognition of an Oscar.