These are the four Spanish nominations at the 2022 Oscar awards ceremony

The next Oscar 2022 ceremony leaves us with four categories that we will be very aware of because there is Spanish representation among the nominees.

Few days left for start 94th edition of the Oscarsan event organized by the Film Academy in which the work of all those involved in the world of cinema in recent months is valued.

After knowing last month the complete list of nominees for the Oscars 2022, there are at least four of its categories in which we will be especially attentive, since we find Spanish representation among the nominees to obtain the precious award.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Curiously, none of these categories is for Best International Film, with only Pedro Almodóvar’s film Madres paralleles having two nominations for Best Soundtrack and Best Leading Actress for Penelope Cruz.

For his part, the Spanish actor Javier Bardem (and husband of Penélope Cruz) has a nomination for the 2022 Oscars as Best Leading Actor for his role in Ser los Ricardo, while Alberto Mielgo’s The Windshield Wiper is nominated for Best animated short film.

With Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit leading the cast, the plot of Parallel Mothers tells the story of Janis and Ana, two single women who have become pregnant by accident and are about to give birth who coincide in a hospital room, although They deal with the situation in different ways.

While middle-aged Janis is delighted to be giving birth and has no regrets, teenager Ana is terrified and regrets that she got to this point.. The two will give each other mutual support in the few hours that they coincide in the hospital, planting a seed that will define their destinies.

For its part, Being the Ricardos is a biopic focused on the iconic actress Lucille Ball, who plays Nicole Kidman, while Javier Bardem plays her husband Desi Arnaz.

The plot of the film takes place during a specific week of the production of the mythical series I Love Lucy, whose fate came to be in the balance due to the serious accusations against Lucille Ball of being a communist, leaving her credibility questioned despite having been acquitted of the charges.

As for The Windshield Wiper, it is a romantic drama whose plot focuses on a middle-aged man wondering what love is, where a collection of vignettes and situations will lead him to the desired conclusion.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will take place on March 27. However, it is possible that the awards ceremony for Best Soundtrack and Best Animated Short Film will not be enjoyed properly, since they are part of the 8 categories that the 2022 Oscars ceremony will not broadcast live (although there may always be changes). last minute).