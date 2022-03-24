the legacy of a visionary designer who championed beauty over trends – GENTE Online

“Beauty is not very fashionable these days”. That was one of the last sentences that the couturier made Manfred Thierry Mugher (1948-2022), fashion icon during the 80’s who died due to “natural causes” at the age of 73, on January 23. It is that the French designer, dressmaker, photographer and perfumer who dressed from David Bowie to Kim Kardashianny left paradoxically in full Paris Fashion Weekdefended art and beauty ahead of trends such as the prevailing “ugly fashion”.

“It empowered people around the world to be more daring and dream more every day”said the maison in the statement with which it fired the visionary creator who was for more than three decades at the head of his homonymous firmThierry Mugler.

Mugler was a pioneer in fashion and marked his stamp with his risky and theatrical outfits that seemed to recreate science fiction with garments such as robotic monkeys, large structures and stylized silhouettes. He also had a fundamental role in the wardrobe of figures such as madonna and Michael Jacksonand was the mentor of some of the most famous supermodels of the 90’s, such as cute evangelist, Naomi Campbell and claudia schiffer.

More here, dressed Lady Gaga already Beyonce and turned down offers like being the creative director of Dior. He retired from the head of his own brand in 2003 – now in charge of the L’Oreal group – and came out of that hiatus in 2019 to create the wardrobe of kim kardashian on the Met Gala.

2021: Mugler with Cardi B and Irina Shayk in his latest retrospective

From classical dancer to reigning on the Parisian catwalks

The couturier was born in Strasbourg in December 1948. He moved to Paris at the age of 20 after the May ’68 riots and in 1973 he presented his first women’s collection, baptized cafe de paris. The repercussions led him to create his own firm, Thierry Mugler, a year later.

In addition to being the creator of the perfume Angelmugler It is famous for avant-garde creations in which the shoulder pads were intended to symbolize a new type of female empowerment.or. It was also inspired by comics, industrial design and even zoology, and reigned in the era when fashion established itself as a mass spectacle.

With Grace Jones, in 1980

“Shooting a photo is like making a pact with God”

In his last time, Mugler was devoted to photography: in 2020 he published a book entitled Manfred Thierry Mugler Photographer. As he explained, first of all he considered himself “director”. Always attentive to every detail of the staging of his fashion shows, each collection presented was a new conceptual proposal. Son of a cameraman, at the age of eight he had already made his first short film and at 14 he took his first fashion photo.

Even in his time as a professional dancer at the Opera du Rhin in Alsace (France) he was in charge of staging a parade on stage. “I took all the production, styling, photography, everything. It is very difficult for me to separate all these resources. I always think of the concept as a whole. That’s why I always created storyboards for my fashion shows. My photography became more professional when I started shooting my own prêt-à-porter campaigns, and then perfume”assured Mugler.

He could photograph his models posing on icebergs in Greenland, in the Sahara in Algeria, on the banks of the Niger River or in the Great Mosque of Dejenné in Mali and the result was magnanimous: the art of waiting for the perfect light to make your designs shine.

Paris, 1987

That’s how PEOPLE told it

In September 1979, PEOPLE featured Mugler, 32, as one of fashion’s new “greats.” This is how they referred to his talent: “He is possibly the most promising of the new litter. He is also the most rookie, because he started just five years ago ”.

In addition, it was mentioned that it was “the boldest for business” since he used to scandalize with his “folk style designs, their languid tunics and their vests embroidered in stones” and he had started without entering the trade at the hands of “some of the greats”.



“He is possibly the most promising of the new litter” (GENTE 1979)

Mugler retrospective in Paris

In October of last year, the Museum of Arts Décoratifs from paris rode Couturissimea Rretrospective in honor to the artist who began his career at the height of Yves Saint-Laurent. “This exhibition is far from being a classic retrospective”, said its manager, Thierry-Maxime Loriot.

The exhibition, a journey through the couturier’s creations between 1973 and 2014, includes, among other designs, his surreal marine-inspired silhouettes created for his collection Insects and Chimerasin which he presented everything from extravagant jellyfish to nymphs dressed in bustiers made of sea shells. Cardi-B brought back one of those outfits – more precisely, a vintage one signed by Mugler in 1995 – on the red carpet of the Grammys in 2019.

The dress that Cardi B wore at the 2019 Grammys, exposed in Couturissimethe retrospective exhibition of the designer at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris (2021)

Photos: Fotonoticias and Atlántida archive.