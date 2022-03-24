The keys to Sofia Vergara’s training to reduce the abdomen

Starting to train and keep moving requires great willpower and perseverance on the part of the person who sets that goal. Although it seems a difficult task, since the body is not used to it, there are a large number of routines that can be adapted to each one. The most important thing is to focus on the areas you want to exercise and, once you start training, try to keep up the pace and not quit.

If your goal, for example, is to work on the abdomensome celebrities have revealed their secret to keep it flat. Colombian actress, Sofia Vergara, is one of them. And it is that, Sofia She can boast multiple cinematographic, commercial and also related to the world of fashion successes, but, without a doubt, her beauty is what attracts all eyes on stage. At 49 years old, the model, named in 2014 as one of the most powerful women in the world by Forbes magazine, sports a toned body that is nothing more than the consequence of spending years taking care of her.

Gloria’s interpreter in the series modern-family He has revealed in several interviews what his secret is to maintain that figure throughout his life. In a chat with Women’s Health, The actress pointed out that she follows a strict diet that is accompanied by an exhaustive and hard plan of training based on the fitness lifestyle.

The exercise that Sofía Vergara does to keep her abdomen flat

According to Sstylecraze, the Colombian has a special exercise to strengthen her abdomen. The training from Sofia focuses on working the reverse abdominals (reverse crunches). East exercise not only influences abdomen low, but also on the hips and back. Next, we detail the steps to carry it out.

1. Lie down on the floor or on a yoga mat, stretch your legs and extend your arms (they can be placed behind the neck, on the chest or to the sides).

2. Raise your thighs with your legs parallel to the ground.

3. With your knees bent, bring them toward your chest. In this way, the feet should end up facing the ceiling.

4. Return to the starting position slowly and repeat 20 times. Do 2-3 sets per session.

Other exercises that the artist recommends are squats and walking for a few minutes as cardio. With these simple tips, powerful and noticeable changes are achieved in a short time. Dare to try them!