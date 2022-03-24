The Impact of Marijuana on Modern Medicine: A Brief Review

The cannabis plant has enjoyed a colorful history around the world, and today it is cultivated for a wide range of applications. Known by a variety of nicknames, including hemp or marijuana, cannabis is harvested for its tough fibers and smokable flowers.

Additionally, several of the cannabis plant’s active compounds, known as cannabinoids, are prized for their medicinal properties. In the realm of modern medicine, marijuana is used to treat conditions ranging from eating disorders and depression to glaucoma, chronic pain, and gastrointestinal ailments.

According to 2020 data, the US medical marijuana market is valued at more than $7.2 billion and is expected to grow at a rate of around 10.5% through 2027.

However, that is not the whole story. The cannabis plant is still heavily regulated around the world, even as we gain more knowledge about its medicinal properties.

The various laws that prohibit the cultivation, sale and/or distribution of cannabis products serve as something of a roadblock in terms of treating diseases.

Here’s what you need to know about the changing global mindset around medical marijuana and how the acceptance of cannabis for medical purposes is changing modern healthcare as a whole.

A little history

Although the cannabis plant has been cultivated for thousands of years, it has long been vilified. Mainly, this is due to the complex properties of a single and infamous cannabinoid: tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

The cannabis plant contains 113 known cannabinoids, but only THC is considered psychotropic. Users generally experience a “high” or feelings of euphoria after ingesting marijuana with enough THC.

THC’s unsavory reputation has hampered research into the medicinal properties of its parent plant and other cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol (CBD). CBD, for example, has numerous health benefits, but it is not psychoactive.

The good news is that we have seen a important change in public opinion and legal policies around cannabis in the 21st century, especially in the field of health.

More and more countries are recognizing the importance of cannabis in medical applications, and changing legal policies to reflect this new global mindset.

Cannabis versus pharmaceuticals

Cannabis is unique, in the sense that its medicinal properties cover all disciplines. For example, CBD is a popular home remedy for reduce stress and improve sleep in our bustling modern world.

People who suffer from chronic painwhether related to cancer or another health condition, can also experience relief through medical cannabis, without relying on addictive opioids.

In addition, medical cannabis has been shown to improve digestion rates in addition to blocking pain receptors. As such, cannabis can be ideal for the treatment of complex diseases. Example of this is the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), whose symptoms can vary significantly between patients. For many GERD patients, medical cannabis offers a safe alternative to pharmaceuticals, with minimal side effects.

Furthermore, medical cannabis it is not considered physically addictive. However, daily users may experience mild withdrawal symptoms when quitting.

Marijuana and the future of modern medicine

And in terms of pharmaceuticals, the mental health is of particular importance.

Many industry leaders have raised concerns about the overmedicalization of mental disordersadvocating less reliance on pharmaceutical medication in the treatment of psychiatric conditions.

While the efficacy of many antidepressants and mood stabilizers cannot be denied, their long-term effects can be significant. Legal medical cannabis offers psychiatric patients a holistic alternative to pharmaceuticals, as well as tools to improve mental health at home.

When it comes to mental health, the mind and body are intrinsically connected; and long-term use of pharmaceuticals undermines that connection.

As more and more people take advantage of the medicinal properties of cannabis, they are also taking charge of their own health and shaking up the health industry.

Medical professionals are also prescribing cannabis in greater numbers, studies show. This is a strong indication that medical marijuana is here to stay.

Via Cannabis & Tech Today, translated by El Planteo.