The controversy continues: did Kanye West and Kris Jenner argue at Stormi’s birthday party?

The internet is full of claims from fans of the Kardashians who recently saw Chris Jenner allegedly arguing with her daughter’s estranged husband Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, at a family event.

A video of the fourth birthday party of the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Stormyis circulating on social networks in which the lovebirds can be seen posing for the camera.

However, eagle-eyed fans zoomed in to see the Donda 2 rapper and Jenner having a tense argument in the background, as reported by The Sun.

Upon seeing the video, netizens flooded social media sites with their speculations about the duo’s interaction.

Some claimed they must be disputing West’s claims that he was banned from the Feb. 1 event that also celebrated the SKIMS founder and Flashing Lights rapper Chicago’s daughter turning four.

The 44-year-old hip-hop artist criticized his ex and his mother: “All of you, I just wish my daughter a happy birthday in public. She was not allowed to know where her party was. “It is nothing legal. These are the kind of games that are played.”he said in a video shared by TMZ.

“This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest time and I’m just not playing.”said.