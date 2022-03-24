The boycott of the Mexican National Team prepared by its fans

The Mexican National Team could face more sanctions from FIFA due to the behavior of its fans, including a ban from Qatar 2022 (Photo by: Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Throughout the qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the tricolor team has been sanctioned by the FIFA by the cry of a homophobic word that has been banned from stadiums for obvious reasons.

The Mexican Soccer Federation began working on its eradication since 2018, as FIFA ruled that the punishments for the Mexican team would range from playing games behind closed doors to expulsion from the next World Cup. And the first punishments came and continued to drag until this year.

In the middle of the World Cup year and three days before the end of the Concacaf qualifiers, a part of the Mexican fans has made a call through social networks so that those who attend the meeting between Mexico and the United States unite and chant the forbidden cry every time the rival goalkeeper clears the goal, with the aim that FIFA becomes aware of it and sanction Mexico by vetoing it in Qatar 2022. The hashtag “#GritaPuto” and “#MexicoSinMundial” they are the insignia of the movement.

The reason is the disagreement with the sanctions that the Mexican Federation itself, owners and Liga MX took against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro after the violent acts that occurred at the Corregidora Stadium.

Said nonconformists and promoters of the boycott (who do not have a visible face, as can be seen in the tweet below) have pointed out that a country where impunity and violence are daily bread cannot be part of the most important sporting celebration. In addition, they have also been upset that FIFA has not given a reprimand against the national managers for these events.

Just a few hours after the sanctions for the acts in Querétaro were announced on March 8, social networks launched the shout initiative as a trend in the next Tri games, so Yon de Luisa, president of the Femexfut, was blunt: “If someone wants to come and shout, they will be removed, just like in Selection. Do you want to scream? Perfect, forget about going to a stadium”.

Continue reading the story

That is why, from the match against the USA, everyone who enters the Azteca Stadium will have to identify themselves with the Fan ID, which will allow those responsible for prohibited acts within the establishment to have a name and a face.

“Now, with the Fan ID, fans who insist on committing this type of act will be removed from the stadium and will not be allowed to enter National Team games for five years,” said the FMF president in an interview for ESPN .

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Laura Bozzo and her incredible transformation, before and after putting on makeup