The best makeup and hairstyles of the Oscars

There are many trend showcases from which to draw all kinds of inspiration. From the ‘street style’ thanks to the celebration of the world fashion weeks, going through the eternal catwalk and, of course, also the social networks. However, the most sophisticated dose of inspiration always comes from the red carpets. The prelude to those luxurious events in which our favorite ‘celebrities’ wear their best clothes (also in ‘beauty’ terms). A few days ago, for example, the annual ‘Critics Choice Awards’ gala was held. In it we had an instant crush on Selena Gomez’s ‘total pink’ makeup, Kristen Stewart’s 40’s style waves, Elle Fanning’s polished updo and Mandy Moore’s more natural and luminous look.

And the reality is that we are warming up for the most important night for the film industry, the oscars. For this celebration, which this year will take place next March 27ththe ‘celebrities’ dress up like never before and, although the outfits are always the most commented, we cannot forget that makeup and hairstyle also play an important role. In fact, a well-achieved ‘beauty’ look is capable of elevating even the most sober and simple look. We rely on the facts. That is why, a few days before said event, we want to remember some of the most memorable, the most commented, the most imitated and our favourites.

Oscar-inspired hair and makeup

The objective? May you receive the necessary dose of inspiration for your next event. Do you have a wedding and you don’t know what hairstyle suits your look best? The ‘celebrities’ give you ideas. Are you tired of always wearing the same makeup and you want to innovate? They have the key. The secret is to bet on trend looks that, despite being on the rise at the moment, also represent the most exquisite and successful timelessness. In fact, the vast majority of our favorite ‘beauties’ have already spent several years and not only have they not stopped working, but they are more fashionable than ever. Immerse yourself again in some of the most memorable moments of the ‘celebrities’ and copy them the idea for your next wedding, baptism, communion or, simply, to go to work or go out to dinner with friends. Nothing like Hollywood hairstylists and makeup artists to create sensation.