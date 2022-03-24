The 10 most beautiful vintage dresses on the Oscars red carpet

The vintage dresses They have become the new object of desire for celebrities. Who wants novelty being able to wear a look that encompasses tradition and history? Beyond the aesthetic, far from being trivial, this choice responds to the conscience that is demanded of the world of fashion. It is definitely not necessary to be brand new to be the most elegant guest, even in the very Oscar gala. Counting down the hours for the Dolby Theater to become the great catwalk of cinema and glamour, we make a ranking with the 10 vintage dresses most beautiful that have paraded through the red carpet.

2001: Julia Roberts dazzled Valentino and won the Oscar

Julia Roberts at the 2001 Oscars.Getty Images

Nominated for her role in Erin BrockovichJulia Roberts did not stop until she found “The Dress”. And it was not an easy task, the oscar ceremony he approached and did not find any design that met his expectations. Until, advised by the stylist Debbie Mason, she went to the show room of Valentino in Beverly Hills. As soon as he saw himself in this dress designed by the Italian in 1992, he knew he was the one. A beautiful two-tone design, adorned with white strips and a tulle train. He got the coveted statuette, so we can say that he gave him luck.

2001: Rene Zellweger in a 1950s dress

Rene Zellweger in a vintage Jean Desss dress at the Oscars.Gtresonline

The actress chose a striking lemon yellow dress from Jean Desss, considered the sculptor of the silhouette. It is a vintage design from the 1950s. In subsequent ceremonies, Rene has regularly dressed in what we can consider his fetish brand: Carolina Herrera.

2005: Beyonc on the red carpet at the Oscars in an elegant vintage Versace

Beyonc at the Oscars in vintage Versace.Gtresonline

Far from the daring looks, with transparencies or rhinestones, which today she usually chooses to step on the red carpet, this time Beyonc let herself be dressed by her great friend donatella versace wearing a black velvet dress from the Italian house at the Oscars. She combined the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.