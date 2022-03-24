‘Tata’ Martino promises a better version with “renewed” Héctor Herrera and ‘Tecatito’ Corona

The coach of the Mexican team considers that the good level shown by both footballers in Spain will be of great benefit in the duels of the FIFA Date

MEXICO — Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinocoach of the Mexican teamtrusts that there is a better version of the Tricolor before United Statesthanks to the level shown by players like Hector Herrera and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Coronain their clubs.

“It is true that the conditions, especially of Jesús and Héctor, such as the case of Corona who changed teams, with the greater participation (of Herrera) in the Atletico Madrid, it is always beneficial, they arrive with rhythm, with a lot of confidence, mentally well. Usually, I say that we welcome soccer players who are in their splendor at a soccer and mental level, in their case, it is that the current situation of some of our players has changed, of course it helps, “he commented. Gerardo Martinotechnician of the Mexican teamprior to the game against United States.

‘Tata’ Martino explained that the game against United Statesin the Azteca Stadium, is key in its management, because a victory could “practically be worth a World Cup.”

“When the finals are lost, there is nothing to replace and correct that situation, the importance of the match, it can practically be worth a World Cup”, commented the ‘Dad’coach of the Mexican team.

The resurgence of ‘Tecatito’ with Sevilla and Héctor Herrera with Atlético gives ‘Tata’ better tools EFE

Against United Statesthe Argentine coach turns 50 games at the head of the Tricolor, on a FIFA date that defines the Concacaf qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

“I arrive with the same way that the members of this squad arrive, with the awareness that we have nine points ahead of us, which could mean qualifying for Qatar 2022. We know the importance of Thursday’s game, because if we win, it almost brings us closer to a World Cup”, added the coach of Mexico.

Mexico has lost the last three games against United Statestwo finals of Concacaf tournaments and the eliminatory one that was held in the United States, that’s why Martino hope to break that streak.

“In some cases the results did not match the performance. At 3-2 in the first final we managed half the field and we should have won, but at 1-0 and especially in the knockout match they beat us, especially after the first half, in the second half they did the difference in the middle of the field and converted the goals. In this match, control of the midfield is fundamental”, commented the ‘Dad’.