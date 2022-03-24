Taking care of your health and well-being, key to the growth of your company

The speed of daily life and the responsibilities of running a business become not-so-positive repercussions on lifestyle. Health is an issue that should not be neglected; It depends on her to bring a company or project to a successful conclusion.

Fortunately, there are solutions such as health memberships, which adapt to the most demanding lifestyles. In this way, they represent an alternative for comprehensive health care and for the improvement of nutrition habits.

How health is related to business

Productivity is directly related to health. If a leader does not have the necessary energy (provided by a healthy lifestyle), it is very difficult for him to remain with the ideal creativity and mental focus to grow his company.

aspects like having good habits, eating and resting correctly are directly related to good emotional and mental health. This, in turn, interferes with good emotional management and assertive communication —which are characteristics of a good leader—.

A study by Endeavor, an NGO that promotes entrepreneurship, found that 50% of entrepreneurs are more likely to suffer from anxiety, insomnia, fatigue and depression than employed people.

exist technological platforms designed to provide medical and nutritional care online. These aim to create health plans tailored to each patient, with the support of laboratory studies for diagnosis and thus monitor progress.

Measures to lead a healthy lifestyle

According to specialists, improving health depends on various actions related to changing habits and incorporating small actions.

We share some that you could add to your life:

Get regular medical checkups

Having the habit of consulting the doctor regularly is an important measure to take care of health. In this way, they can prevent serious illness and receive professional guidance on habits that add to a better state of health.

Incorporate a nutrition plan

Consulting with a nutritionist can make a difference for a healthy diet, but also for address possible nutritional deficiencies. Seeking the advice of experts in the field is the most recommended.

Currently, it is possible to access Comprehensive care for assessment by doctors and nutritionists, as well as questionnaire support, medical records and laboratory tests. In this way, better diagnoses are made and personalized health plans are designed.

Exercise

For its direct benefits to the body, exercise is an action that cannot be missed in a healthy lifestyle. In addition to its impact on disease prevention, it has multiple benefits related to mental health, creativity, stress relief, and emotional management.

Increase water consumption

Drinking water insufficiently has negative effects on the body (from decreased cognitive abilities to fatigue and digestive problems). These trigger more serious conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart problems.

Have good sleep hygiene

Incorporate relaxation habits and seeking adequate rest are essential to obtain health benefits. Good sleep hygiene means having established hours to sleep and ensuring an ideal environment, with the aim of achieving sleep that regenerates the body.

In conclusion, a healthy leader will always be an inspiration to his team. Implementing personal health care will have a positive impact on the habits of your workers. This will directly affect the results: having healthy teams is synonymous with a prosperous company.

