Specialty in Sports Medicine will be updated

They recognize the need to modify the curriculum

MERIDA.- 35 years after its creation, it is essential to work on updating the study plan of the Specialization in Sports Medicine, since advances are happening at a dizzying pace, which forces us to change and innovate to offer quality education, he said the director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY), Carlos Castro Sansores.

During the inauguration of the activities for the 35th anniversary of Sports Medicine “Movement: Exercise and sport for a healthy life”, which will take place from March 23 to 25, he recalled that in this modification they will focus on the knowledge of the specialization and doing.

“It is something that deserves urgent attention, linking us with other instances of sports as well as higher education institutions and government, where what has been learned can be practiced and put to work”, he referred to students and special guests.

Castro Sansores recalled that, since March 1987, the UADY School of Medicine has been a benchmark in Sports Medicine, as it was the only one in the south-southeast region and, at the time, the third in the country after the creation of those of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Likewise, he emphasized, the experience and prestige of the specialty during these 35 years has led doctors from places such as Baja California, Tabasco, Campeche, Quintana Roo or Mexico City to choose UADY to specialize.

On behalf of the rector José de Jesús Williams, the general coordinator of Postgraduate, Research and Linkages of the UADY, Rafael Rojas Herrera, said that, although updating the specialty is quite a challenge, it is a commitment that they have with society by offer educational programs of the highest quality.

“For this we must be updating the study plans and programs. In addition, with the recent update of the Educational Model for the Comprehensive Training of the University, it is now the turn of postgraduate educational programs to update their study plans”, he explained.

Finally, the general coordinator of the Sports Medicine University Unit, Julián Priego Gomezcaña, assured that over the years, the specialization has had a notable increase in the enrollment of resident doctors, and with the update of the study plan they hope that this I continued.

The activities on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Specialization in Sports Medicine can be consulted and seen on the social networks of the UADY Faculty of Medicine.