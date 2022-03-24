Rumor: They will rewrite half the script of The Flash and Ben Affleck series as Batman is still in development

Much has been said about the possibility that Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon- 39%, The Accountant – 51%) returns as Batman, and we only have rumors and some clues… what is a fact at this time and cannot be denied, is that Affleck will be back in The Flash, a tape focused on the scarlet corridor that will open the door to the multiverse It is also a fact that Flash has pushed back its release from November 2022 to June 2023, plenty of time to make numerous changes, and a new rumor suggests it will be too many changes, halfway through the film.

You may also like: #RestoreTheSnyderVerse becomes a trend one year after the premiere of the Snyder Cut

According to insider Warstu (via Bounding Into Comics), the delay of Flash is because half of the script will be rewritten, and it seems that this has to do with the Batman of Ben Affleck It will no longer die as previously reported, and it will be a lot of reshoots. In turn, the fact that the character survives does not mean that he will return to be the main Batman of the DCEU, that position will be occupied by Michael Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)- 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81%, Power Hunger – 83%), but according to the insider, Ben will return in his HBO Max series, made from the script that Affleck and Geoff Johns wrote years ago.

Before Batman – 85% became an independent project, it was a DCEU spin-off where we would see the superhero facing Deathstroke, played by Joe Manganiello, we had a first look at that film in the post-credits scene of The League of Zack Snyder Justice – 82%, where Lex Luthor meets with Deathstroke to reveal his enemy’s secret identity.

According to Warstu, the miniseries with Affleck and Manganiello is still in development, but would require the supervision of Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchmen – 65%, Man of Steel – 55%) to keep the “toxic studio” at bay. As for the restoration of the SnyderVerse that so many fans have asked for since the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice Leagueit seems that nothing has materialized, since after the merger of Discovery and Warner Media, Warner Bros. will maintain its autonomy and neither the CEO will be fired Ann Sarnoffnor the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada.

Also read: The Batman: Matt Reeves Explains How Ben Affleck Influenced His Decision To Reboot

This information should be taken with caution, since there are no official statements in this regard, and Snyder is very busy with his projects for Netflix such as Rebel Moon and the aftermath of Army of the Dead – 78%. On the other hand, a few years ago the existence of the Snyder Cut was only a rumor and it was eventually confirmed; then it was a rumor that the Snyder Cut would see the light of day on HBO Max, and on March 18, 2021, fans around the world were able to see it.

Flash stars Ezra Miller (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73%, The Stanford Prison Experiment – 84%, We need to talk about Kevin – 76%), and will have new additions to the franchise, such as Michael Keaton, who returns to the role of Batman after 30 years since we last saw him in the suit. We will also have the introduction of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and the return of Michael Shannon as Zod and of Antje Traue like Faura. There may be more surprises still locked away, but we may have to wait more than a year to find out.

While we are still waiting for official news about Flash or about future HBO Max productions that are part of the DCEU, there are also several feature films in development; this year we will have Black Adam and in 2023 they will finally arrive Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the successful Aquaman – 73%, from 2018, which remains the highest-grossing film in DC Comics history.

Don’t leave without reading: JK Simmons admits he doesn’t understand anything about the Marvel or DC multiverse