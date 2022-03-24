Rights holders of the Family Medicine Unit of IMSS No. 13 demand to improve the service

By Adalbert Brenda

Cuicatlan, Oaxaca.- Lhe beneficiaries who attend the Family Medicine Unit No. 13 of the InstituMexican Social Security require that those who work in the different areas of this medical unit provide a service with quality, professionalism and humane treatment, something that for many years has not happened.

indicate that both in Mexico City andmo in the state of Oaxaca, “happensn days, weekmonths and years and everything continues the same or even worse. LOn weekends or holidays we have to put up with the discomforts that we already suffer that we cannot attend the UMF, forthat is not working, or have to rgo to a private doctor. ORAnother deeply felt problem is the shortage of medicines that has been increasing for a few months”, they said.

Sometimesthey abounded, “there are the cancellation of the medical appointment which was already agendada without explaining why. ANDThese and other anomalies are the ones that are not han finished and prevail afecting the rights holders. TOIn this situation, order would have to be put in place and the necessary changes made in the different areas of the medical unit., for whatthat the Director General of IMSS, Zoe Oakwood, You will have to turn the pertinent indications to put order in the Family Medicine Unit No. 13”, they asserted.