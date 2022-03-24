Reviews: Review of “Verano del 85” (“Été 85” / “Summer of 85”), by François Ozon (MUBI)

This film from the director of Under the sand, The pool, 8 women, In the house, Frantz, Young & beautiful, The double lover and Thanks god is a tragicomic and emotional transposition of the novel Dance on My Grave from the English Aidan Chambers.

Summer of 85 (Été 85 / Summer of 85, France-Belgium/2020). Script and direction: François Ozon. Cast: Felix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Philippine Velge, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Melvil Poupaud, Isabelle Nanty, Laurent Fernandez, and Aurore Broutin. Photography: Hichame Alaouie. Music: Jean-Benoit Dunckel. Edition: Laura Gardette. Duration: 100 minutes. Available on MUBI from Friday March 25.



With 21 feature films in just over two decades, François Ozon is one of the most prolific, diverse and daring French directors. He also one of the most puzzling. His films can be better or worse, more serious or more cheeky, more academic or more provocative, but they always have that “Ozon touch” that makes them unmistakable. In that sense, summer of 85 I think it’s one of the best things he’s done in recent years, a film that achieves that difficult tone that allows it to be tragic and luminous, deep and playful at the same time.

From the first scene we know that David Gorman (Benjamin Voisin), a young man of 18 years, has died; and that Alexis Robin (Felix Lefebvre), 16, is somehow involved in the case and will be brought to trial. From that rather inaccurate confession by Alexis (or Alex), exclusive owner of the voiceover, Ozon is going to (re)build -almost all in flashback- that epic and tragic gay love story set precisely in that summer of 1985 in Seine-Maritime, in the heart of the northern region of Normandy.

David and Alexis meet in the most unexpected and absurd way. About to die in the middle of the sea and under a storm, Alexis is rescued by David, who arrives at the scene aboard another sailboat. From then on, a passionate relationship will be unleashed, full of initiatory rituals, discoveries, trips to the beach, the movies, clubs, an amusement park, motorcycle trips and -of course- intimate encounters. Alexis -she assures- has found the man of her life, but David (who has recently lost his father and lives with a borderline mother played by the great Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) is too inconstant, unpredictable, impulsive and manipulative for that love story lasts more than 6 weeks. The arrival of Kate (Philippine Velge), a young Englishwoman, will end up putting everything in crisis.

summer of 85 (sort of like a French answer to call me by your name, by Luca Guadagnino) is a camp film, a queer ode to naked bodies and (dis)encounters, a look at idealized love and loyalty when it comes to keeping promises. And it is also a full-fledged thriller that, beyond the initial information, manages to sustain the intrigue of how the events really were until the end.

To highlight -within a film full of discoveries- the performances of the leading duo (Lefebvre seems like a new River Phoenix resurrected from my private world), the prodigious art direction of Benoît Barouh and a beautiful soundtrack that includes at the beginning and end In Between Days, from The Cure; but also Sailingby Rod Stewart; Cruel Summerfrom Bananarama; Forest Fireby Lloyd Cole & The Commotions; and Toute première foisby Jeanne Mars. Songs that “dialogue” with a sensitive, heartbreaking, seductive and at times funny love story framed in such a contradictory and challenging moment of life as adolescence. The best Ozon is back.

