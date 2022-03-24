Reese Witherspoon celebrates her 46th birthday from the beach and moving her hips to the rhythm of Tai Verdes

With a smile from ear to ear and from a heavenly destination, Reese Witherspoon welcomed another new year of life in the company of some friends and family, a moment that was captured by the cameras of her loved ones.

Through Instagram, the protagonist of tapes like “Legally Blonde” and “Wild Soul” shared a short video in which he can be seen moving his hips to the rhythm of the song “Sheesh!” of the singer Tai Verdes.

In said audiovisual, Reese Witherspoon appears sheathed in a dress with a fitted waist in blue and flower print that highlighted her blue-eyed look.

“Let Spring Break begin”, wrote the American film and television producer to accompany the video with which she showed that age is just a number for her and she continues to have fun like a young girl.

It wasn’t long before her fans, as well as some friends and media personalities, took to the task of praising Reese Witherspoon through the comments section.

“I would like to be there right now, you look beautiful”, “I love it”, “As beautiful and jovial as always”, “I wish I had spring break to spend it with you”“Always beautiful my Reese”, and “The most beautiful birthday girl”are some of the answers that the famous one got.

