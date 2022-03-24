price and official launch of the flagship sedan with the soul of a sports car with which MG intends to fight in Mexico

A year and a half after his arrival in Mexico, MG presented his fifth vehicle available in the country. Its about GTa sedan from C-segment that seeks to exalt the sports origins of the brand that was born in the United Kingdom.

This GT will be MG’s bet to be its flagship model. It will be available in Mexico in three trim levels: Style, Excite and Alpha; They will all include a 1.5 Turbo engine mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission.

With that engine, the MG GT 2022 generates a power of 160 horsepower and a torque of 185 foot-pounds. According to MG, the performance is 15.6 km/l in the city, 22.7 km/l on the highway and 18.2km/l combined.

According to MG, with the Miller cycle that incorporates the engine, you can have total control in the fuel savings; and, with the variable opening of the intake and exhaust valves, the greatest power is generated when the driver requires it.





As standard, the MG GT comes with the same engine, 17-inch aluminum wheels, LED headlights, leatherette seats, a 10.2-inch central touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The differences between each trim level lies in some comfort and safety features.





As to security, all versions They include: Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), auto-on lights, among other features.

And, to take care of what you breathe, like the RX8, MG incorporated in all versions of the GT, a system of air purification with a cabin filter PM2.5.





Some differences including versions excite and Alpha They are:

seven inch digital board

Two-tone (red and black) garments – Alpha only

Power-adjustable driver’s seat (6-way) – Alpha only

Driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment – Alpha only

Heated front seats – Alpha only

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Paddle Shifters – Alpha only

3-position power sunroof

360-degree camera with dynamic reversing lines and audible alert

360 degree camera with MG 3D Render technology

Lane Departure Warning (LDWS) – Alpha only

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) – Alpha only

Intelligent High Beam Control (IHC) – Alpha only

Those last three characteristics are part of MG Pilot Tier 2, advanced driver assistance alerts.





Price and availability

The MG GT is already available in Mexico in the 65 MG agencies in the country with prices ranging from 399,900 pesos for the Style version, 440,900 pesos for the Excite and 464,900 pesos for the top of the Alpha range.

The colors in which you will find it are: Nuclear Yellow, Snow White, Pearl Black, Flaming Red and Iron Oxide.





And, to the seven-year guarantee that MG already offers with its vehicles, the 50% discount on stolen parts and workforcea benefit that already includes roadside assistance and services during that time.

The MGGT2022 comes to compete in the segment of Sedans C, so its main opponents in Mexico they will be the VW Jetta, Nissan Sentra, Kia Forte and Mazda3.