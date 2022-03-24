POCO F4, these are the features of the future smartphone

Last week Redmi presented its new series of high-end phones in China. Among them included a new model based on the previous generation, the Redmi K40S, the model that will reach the global market as the LITTLE F4.

This smartphone has leaked its model number, the 22021211RG on GeekBench. Model that confirms the suspicions that the K40S (22021211RC) will be this “new” POCO.

A smartphone powered by Snapdragon 870. Chip that is complemented by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Keeping the same processor as the previous generation.

Count with one 6.67-inch AMOLED-panelFull HD + resolution and refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. An almost standard configuration in recent brand launches.

In the photographic section, the POCO F4 will make use of a triple camera module on its back. It is composed of a 48MP main sensor with optical stabilization (OIS), an 8MP wide angle and a 2MP secondary lens. And on the front a 20MP selfie.

It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charge. It has WiFi 6 connectivity, NFC and will arrive from the factory with MIUI 13 based on Android 12. An almost identical model at the hardware level that we hope will reach our market from 340 euros.

