Pete Davidson’s mom wants him to have a baby with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson credit: Bang Showbiz

Pete Davidson’s mother, Amy Davidson, expressed her utter delight at the idea of ​​her son having a baby with Kim Kardashian one day.

This was announced by Davidson when responding to a comment from a follower of his son on social networks: “She will be pregnant with his son at the end of the year. @amyymarie118”, commented a fan on an Instagram photo of Pete, 28 years old , and Kardashian, 41, making out in a car, making sure to tag Amy’s account.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s mother responded to the comment with enthusiasm, writing simply: “yayyyy!”

The relationship between the founder of SKIMS and the comedian seems to be going better than ever, after their constant mutual mentions in various interviews and the publication on networks of some images where they appear together.

Recently, Kardashian revealed her love for Pete during an interview on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’: “I feel good. I constantly encourage my friends to go for the things that make them happy and now I’m going after it…I’m in my 40s so I just said to myself ‘go for it, find your happiness,’” the reality star said.

For his part, Pete clearly sees his long-term relationship with Kardashian, considering he branded her name on his chest along with other tattoos dedicated to the KKW Beauty owner.

Kim shares four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 – with ex-husband Kanye West.

She welcomed her two youngest children through surrogacy and has spoken on several occasions about the difficulties she faced during her own pregnancies and the reasons that led her to choose another method to have more children.

However, these decisions were not easy for Kim either. In 2018, she opened up about how hard surrogacy was for her, saying at the time: “Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is dead wrong.”

She added: “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications of childbirth, but it was really hard for me not to carry my own child, especially after carrying North and Saint.” .